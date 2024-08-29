Following Ross Chastain's throwback paint scheme, Brad Keselowski has debuted his #6 Ford Mustang's new look on his social media handle. The fresh paint job honors military heroes, featuring their names along the sides of his car.

Keselowski is in the 17th year of his NASCAR Cup career and has secured his spot in the playoffs. Since moving from Team Penske in 2021 to become the co-owner of RFK Racing, the 2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington marked his first race win since the 2021 Geico 500 at Talladega.

Returning to the track where he ended a 110-race and 1,113-day winless streak, Brad Keselowski introduced a special paint scheme in green and white, with an orange "6" emblazoned on the car. He shared the update with a caption on X:

Trending

"I’m deeply honored to have 268 military heroes ride along my Solomon Plumbing Tribute to Veterans Ford in Darlington this weekend. It’s a privilege to represent these brave individuals and I look forward to this program every year. Thank you to everyone who supports the @BKCFF . 🇺🇸"

Expand Tweet

This season, Brad Keselowski has racked up eight top-5 finishes and twelve top-10s, with 2 races ending in DNFs. Sporting an overall average finish of 14.12, he currently holds the 7th spot in the driver standings with 718 points.

The upcoming race at Darlington represents his final opportunity to earn significant points that could help him progress through the playoff rounds of 12 and 8.

When Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano shared a laugh over mean tweets

For nearly ten years, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski were teammates, sharing countless memories on the same Team Penske roster. One memorable moment from 2018 involved the duo reading mean tweets about each other in front of the camera.

The tweets Keselowski read out for Logano included:

"Yo! I hate to sound like a hipster, but I hated Joey Logano before it was cool."

"HA HA HA Logano. HA HA HA HA Keselowski. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA... I hate you both!" [at 0:15, 0:45]

When it was Logano's turn, he read some equally harsh tweets about Keselowski like:

"Keselowski still drives like an idiot. What's new?" [0:18]

"Keselowski didn't disappoint today, by driving like an idiot as always!" [at 0:46]

Currently, both former teammates have secured their spots in the playoffs and are set to compete in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington. Joey Logano is currently in 15th place with 586 points, aiming to match the pace of his teammate Ryan Blaney.

Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing driver, Chris Buescher, despite winning three races last regular season, hasn't managed a win this year but is sitting comfortably at P11 with 658 points.

However, based on points, Martin Truex Jr. who stands on P9 has the highest chance of entering the playoffs. Hence, the only way Buescher can enter the playoffs is by winning the Darlington race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback