Brad Keselowski ‘glad’ NASCAR willing to display illegal parts

NASCAR's latest penalty against Hendrick Motorsports has been a hot topic over the Easter weekend. After dishing out penalties to HMS on two separate occasions for running illegal parts, the governing body have now decided to display the parts to the public.

The sanctioning body has revealed that they are trying to improve transparency in their processes with such a decision. Revealing confiscated illegal parts to the public will be one way of doing it.

RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski expressed his views on the latest penalties for Hendrick Motorsports drivers and the new initiative by NASCAR as he said:

"I'm not sure. I wish I could see the parts. Probably the biggest takeaway is that they are gonna let you start seeing the parts again and I think that's so critical. So I'm welcoming that because without seeing the part I don't know what to make of anything to be 100% honest. We hear different rumors in the garage but nobody knows what's true and what's not."

Steve O'Donnell, chief operating officer at NASCAR, spoke at the NASCAR Race Hub about why they decided to display the parts. The primary reason for such a move was to be more transparent with the media and fans.

He said on the show:

"We didn’t want to embarrass teams in terms of displaying parts, but we’ve heard it loud and clear from the fans, too. What are these parts? What do they look like? They’ll be on display at the track starting in Richmond. Media and fans will be able to see what we saw and make their own determination."

The entire episode surrounding penalties for Hendrick Motorsports and Kaulig Racing confused fans as there wasn't a proper explanation regarding the parts. The confusion was further increased when the appeals panel ruled differently for both teams.

To clear up such confusion, the governing body will allow media and fans to draw to see the confiscated parts and draw their conclusions.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. calls NASCAR's decision to display illegal parts 'silly'

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a surprising take on NASCAR's latest decision as he doesn't like the idea and believes it is silly. Ironically, though, it was Denny Hamlin and Junior himself who had urged the sanctioning body to increase transparency through their respective podcasts.

Junior gave his opinion on his podcast Dale Jr. Download:

"I don’t love it, I think it’s silly."

He then added:

"You’re going to have to hire somebody to stand there the entire day to explain and showcase this piece or part to every GM, every crew chief in the garage that wants to come by there and look at it in between tech, in between cars qualifying, all the other track activity."

He concluded by saying that he doesn't need to see the part and trust that the part is illegal.

