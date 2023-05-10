Brad Keselowski joins Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick in CARS Tour race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series champion and owner-operator in the current season of the sport Brad Keselowski will not only be seen juggling driver and team owner duties over the next few days.

The Roush Fenway Keselowski driver has announced his appearance in the CARS Tour ahead of the upcoming All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway as well.

The 39-year-old will be sharing the track in the Late Model Series with drivers such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick and many other talented drivers from the NASCAR world.

The event which looks back at the sport's history at one of its most prestigious tracks, the North Wilkesboro Speedway also plays a major role in its appearance in the Cup Series.

The track's comeback for a subsequent season will also depend on how the racing is at the venue, with the deciding factors being tested out during an actual weekend.

Keselowski, Harvick and Eanhardt Jr. will be preparing for the mid-week Late Model Race. Brad Keselowski spoke about the opportunity on his hands and elaborated on his appearance at the historic track and said:

“The North Wilkesboro Speedway represents racing’s roots. So when NASCAR made the announcement that the All-Star race will be held at the track this year and that the CARS Tour would also be hosting a race during the same week, I wanted to do everything I could to participate in the CARS race."

"I’m grateful for FR8Auctions wanting to partner with me again for another marquee late model event and to Hedgecock Racing Enterprises for all their hard work in preparing our car.”

Brad Keselowski's appearance in the CARS Tour marks the driver's second collaboration with FR8Auctions, a company that has been dedicated to grassroots stock car racing.

Brad Keselowski's unique paint scheme ahead of Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

With the NASCAR Cup Series headed to Darlington Raceway this Sunday for the Goodyear 400, drivers and teams prepare to show off their 2023 Throwback Weekend paint schemes.

With several drivers bringing out-of-the-box ideas for the 400-mile-long event at 'The Lady in Black', Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski also has unique colors on his car.

The #6 Ford Mustang will be seen in the classic white and green colors of Castrol GTX. Castrol is an automotive lubricants manufacturer and will be replacing Keselowski's usual sponsor Kohler Generators at Darlington this Sunday.

The race goes live on 14 May at 3:00 pm ET on FOX Sports (FS1).

Poll : 0 votes