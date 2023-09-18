Brad Keselowski joins NASCAR fans in mourning the death of Martin Truex Jr.’s ex-girlfriend Sherry Pollex - “She inspired so many”

Sherry Pollex, the former partner of racing sensation Martin Truex Jr. and a staunch advocate for childhood cancer research, passed away on Sunday, September 17, aged 44.

Sherry's valiant nine-year battle against ovarian cancer had served as a beacon of hope and resilience for countless individuals.

Sherry Pollex's unwavering dedication to the cause of childhood cancer research had made her a beloved figure within the NASCAR family. Her tireless efforts and resonated far beyond the racetrack, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her story.

Sherry's courageous journey began in 2014 when she was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Over the years, she faced relentless challenges, with her third recurrence surfacing in 2020.

The news of Sherry's passing sent shockwaves through the NASCAR community, prompting an outpouring of grief and heartfelt tributes on social media platforms. Users, from fellow drivers to devoted fans, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their sorrow and pay their respects.

Part time NASCAR driver and racing icon Dale Earnhardt Jr tweeted,

"She was such a fighter."

Expand Tweet

Martin Truex Jr's fellow driver Brad Keselowski, deeply affected by the loss, shared,

"She inspired so many."

Expand Tweet

One user lamented,

"So sad! I thought she was doing good. Prayers to the family."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from X:

"RIP Sherry, absolutely heartbreaking!! You were and are so loved, a true hero" commented a user.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Martin Truex Jr and Sherry Pollex: A shared fight against cancer

Until 2023, Sherry stood as a pillar of strength alongside the JGR driver. Their announcement of separation marked a turning point in their personal journey. Martin Truex Jr and Sherry Pollex stood side by side in their battle against cancer.

While Sherry fought her personal battle, she also became a beacon of hope for countless others. The couple established the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation in 2007, which now focusses on addressing "underfunded cancer initiatives specific to childhood and ovarian cancers."

The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, under Sherry's indomitable spirit, became a driving force in the fight against childhood and ovarian cancers. Its initiatives not only raised critical funds but also raised awareness about the pressing need for resources and research in these vital areas of oncology.

As the NASCAR community mourns the loss of Sherry Pollex, they do so with a renewed commitment to the causes she held dear. Sherry's indomitable spirit, her fervent advocacy, and her unyielding support for childhood cancer research will continue to inspire generations to come.

In this time of sorrow, the NASCAR family stands united in honoring the memory of Sherry Pollex, a woman whose legacy transcends the racetrack.