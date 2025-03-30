Brad Keselowski lauds “legendary” story involving billionaire Jeff Bezos’ story from 2006

Brad Keselowski recently lauded an incident from 2006 involving NASCAR, Jeff Bezos, and the latter's space technology company, Blue Origin. With his recent post on the incident, the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver shared his enthusiasm for knowing the backstory behind Blue Origin's connection with NASCAR.

Ad

Blue Origin is an American space technology company founded by Bezos, the founder of Amazon, who has a net worth of $209.2 billion (according to forbes). It is a company that works to develop reusable rocket engines, launch vehicles, and in-space systems. In addition to this, they also work to reduce the cost of space access.

Keselowski, from his official X account, quote-tweeted a post from NASCAR journalist Alan Cavanna, involving an incident from 2006 when Bezos visited Roger Penske's team, Team Penske, over his new project, Blue Origin.

Ad

Trending

In the post, Cavanna wrote:

"Watching @tubi…2006 Martinsville race. @MattYocum gave an interesting mid-race report on Jeff Bezos visiting @Team_Penske to learn more about organization setup and the team’s use of “rocket science. It was for a new project… Blue Origin."

Sharing the post on the micro-blogging site, the RFK Racing driver wrote:

"This story is legendary. I’ve always wanted to know what @JeffBezos learned from that trip."

Ad

Here's the post on X by the #6 NASCAR Cup Series driver:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brad Keselowski is gearing up to race in the upcoming Cook Out 400 at the Martinsville Speedway on Sunday. He qualified in 27th place with 19.945 seconds on the clock, and attained a maximum speed of 94.941 miles an hour.

The #6 driver is having an underwhelming season with back-to-back low performances. He is currently in 30th place in the driver standings after six races with 84 points to his name. Keselowski is yet to claim a win, a Top 5, or a Top 10 this season, and has already faced two DNFs. His average finish position has been 24.667, and his average finish position has been 25.

Ad

Brad Keselowski shared heartfelt note after former F1 team owner passed away

Brad Keselowski shared a tribute post on social media after Eddie Jordan, former F1 team owner and broadcaster, passed away on March 20, 2025. Jordan was 76 years old when he died in Cape Town, South Africa.

Quote-tweeting a post on X from BBC Sport, the NASCAR Cup Series driver wrote,

Ad

"What a legend. Was thinking about him earlier this week, wondering how he did everything he did… certainly to the fullest. #Godspeed."

Here's the post by Brad Keselowski on the micro-blogging site:

Expand Tweet

Eddie Jordan owned and managed the Jordan F1 team from 1991 to 2005. After he sold the team, it was rebranded multiple times and is currently competing under the name of the Aston Martin F1 team. Jordan also worked as a broadcaster for BBC Sport and Channel 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback