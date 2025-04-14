Brad Keselowski “looking forward” to rest following ‘test’ at Bristol

Brad Keselowski, #6 driver for RFK Racing in the Cup Series, has reflected on his Bristol Motor Speedway performance and looks forward to the rest before the important race at Talladega. He called racing at Bristol a “test”.
Brad Keselowski is a veteran NASCAR driver competing full-time for RFK Racing, a team he co-owns with Fenway Sports Group and Jack Roush. Keselowski has built a reputation as one of the fiercest competitors on a track. Having secured 36 career wins, his performances at Bristol are legendary, with him being a three-time winner of the Last Great Colosseum race.
He began his career in the Nationwide Series, winning the championship in 2010 before he moved to the Cup Series. Keselowski captured the 2012 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship. Over his 17-year-long Cup Series career, Keselowski has more than 260 top-ten finishes. In recent years, Keselowski has remained a consistent contender, finishing in the top-10 multiple times.
On X, Keselowski shared a picture of him following a tough outing at Bristol Motor Speedway. He penned:
"Bristol will test you every time. Looking forward to a week off to reset and be ready for Talladega. #6NeverQuits"
Keselowski started in the 16th spot at Food City 500 in Bristol. The co-owner of RFK Racing finished in the 16th spot, marking a gritty performance. He led the other two drivers from the teams after battling intense tire wear. The race was dominated by Kyle Larson, who led the race with 411 out of the 500 laps. Keselowski's performance continued his tough start to the season, with him being ranked 31st in the Cup Series standings. He has had two DNFs. With his 132 points, Keselowski is ranked well outside the playoff points cut-off.
Brad Keselowski admitted to RFK’s ‘frustrating’ position
Brad Keselowski is frustrated with his No. 6 team's performance nine races into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Keselowski sits 31st in the driver standings without a top-five or top-10 finish. He attributed this to a mix of mistakes and misfortune but remained optimistic that their bad luck will eventually turn around if they "stay the course."
"In the race we haven't been able to put together for a number of reasons some of it in our control, a lot of it not in our control, so it's been frustrating. But kind of have the feeling we're getting the bad luck out of the way early in the season, that's kind of the overwhelming sentiment and if we stay the course, it will come back to us," said Keselowksi via Speedway Digest before the race at Darlington.
While he acknowledged his strong history at Darlington, Keselowski approached the race with a focus on improving the team's overall execution and capitalizing on their potential. Notably, he finished 33rd after starting 20th at Darlington.