Brad Keselowski “looking forward” to rest following ‘test’ at Bristol

Brad Keselowski, #6 driver for RFK Racing in the Cup Series, has reflected on his Bristol Motor Speedway performance and looks forward to the rest before the important race at Talladega. He called racing at Bristol a “test”.

Ad

Brad Keselowski is a veteran NASCAR driver competing full-time for RFK Racing, a team he co-owns with Fenway Sports Group and Jack Roush. Keselowski has built a reputation as one of the fiercest competitors on a track. Having secured 36 career wins, his performances at Bristol are legendary, with him being a three-time winner of the Last Great Colosseum race.

He began his career in the Nationwide Series, winning the championship in 2010 before he moved to the Cup Series. Keselowski captured the 2012 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship. Over his 17-year-long Cup Series career, Keselowski has more than 260 top-ten finishes. In recent years, Keselowski has remained a consistent contender, finishing in the top-10 multiple times.

Ad

Trending

On X, Keselowski shared a picture of him following a tough outing at Bristol Motor Speedway. He penned:

"Bristol will test you every time. Looking forward to a week off to reset and be ready for Talladega. #6NeverQuits"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Keselowski started in the 16th spot at Food City 500 in Bristol. The co-owner of RFK Racing finished in the 16th spot, marking a gritty performance. He led the other two drivers from the teams after battling intense tire wear. The race was dominated by Kyle Larson, who led the race with 411 out of the 500 laps. Keselowski's performance continued his tough start to the season, with him being ranked 31st in the Cup Series standings. He has had two DNFs. With his 132 points, Keselowski is ranked well outside the playoff points cut-off.

Ad

Brad Keselowski admitted to RFK’s ‘frustrating’ position

Brad Keselowski is frustrated with his No. 6 team's performance nine races into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Keselowski sits 31st in the driver standings without a top-five or top-10 finish. He attributed this to a mix of mistakes and misfortune but remained optimistic that their bad luck will eventually turn around if they "stay the course."

Ad

"In the race we haven't been able to put together for a number of reasons some of it in our control, a lot of it not in our control, so it's been frustrating. But kind of have the feeling we're getting the bad luck out of the way early in the season, that's kind of the overwhelming sentiment and if we stay the course, it will come back to us," said Keselowksi via Speedway Digest before the race at Darlington.

While he acknowledged his strong history at Darlington, Keselowski approached the race with a focus on improving the team's overall execution and capitalizing on their potential. Notably, he finished 33rd after starting 20th at Darlington.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More