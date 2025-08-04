Brad Keselowski makes big statement about his playoff fortunes in upcoming NASCAR races

Brad Keselowski has commented on his team's fortunes heading into the playoffs for 2025. Keselowski, who is still searching for his first win of the season, was in contention for the victory on Sunday in Iowa alongside William Byron and Chase Briscoe.

However, the RFK Racing driver and co-owner came up just short and ended his day with a third place finish despite winning the first two stages of the race. This was Keselowski's second straight finish inside the top five as he scored a fifth place finish in the Brickyard 400.

In fact, since Kansas, Keselowski has had four top fives and three top 10s. Because of this and his recent momentum, he was confident to make a big statement on the fate of his upcoming race results after Iowa.

"I just feel like we can win any of these next three races and um that's a good feeling," Brad Keselowski said via Frontstretch.

Keselowski was then asked about his teammate Ryan Preece who went home with a 5th place finish from Iowa. He claimed his organization had an opportunity but it turned out to be a disappointment considering they didn't get a win.

But he admitted that they controlled whatever they could control.

"We need to focus on what we can and we can't control. All the yellows that shifted the dynamics of the race today from us. It's unfortunate, but I love the position we were in and the speed that we had," Keselowski added.

It's worth mentioning that in his first season with RFK Racing, Ryan Preece has impressed with three top five finishes, two of which have come in a row in Brickyard and Iowa.

Apart from that, Preece has also finished inside the top 10 seven times so far this season which is nearly double of his total top 10 appearances in all of 2024.

Brad Keselowski identifies the factor which prevented him from winning in Iowa

Following the race at Iowa, Brad Keselowski touched on the big factor behind him coming up short of a win. While the factor of fuel mileage ended up benefitting the race's eventual winner, William Byron, Keselowski pointed his finger at the cautions.

“The way the yellows fell, there were so many yellows there in Stage 3 that it got the 24 and the 19 where they could make it on fuel pitting way outside the window. We just couldn’t get back by them,” Brad Keselowski said.

He claimed he passed a lot of drivers, got all the way up to third. But that was all the progress he could've made.

Despite this, the major positive aspect of his and his team's overall result wasn't lost on Brad Keselowski. He appreciated the 'great run' from both his and Preece's team, emphasizing that while he wanted to win, they were 'in contention for sure'.

