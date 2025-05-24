Brad Keselowski makes a direct demand to Tom Cruise and Jeff Gordon after a major NASCAR update concerning the Hollywood legend surfaces

There have been talks for a “Days of Thunder” sequel lately, and Brad Keselowski is all for it. Recently on X (formerly Twitter), the RFK Racing boss urged Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise and Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon to make it happen.

The 1990 movie starring Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, Nicole Kidman, Cary Elwes, Tom Cruise of course, tells the story of a young USAC racer named Cole Trickle (played by Cruise). Needless to say, the movie is a treat for a lot of NASCAR fans even today, and that includes Keselowski.

Just recently, renowned journalist Adam Stern took to X and reported that Cruise is currently in talks to shoot a sequel to Days of Thunder.

“NASCAR is not commenting on Cruise’s remarks, but a person familiar with the matter said that the idea of making the sequel happen is indeed gaining traction,” Stern wrote in his post.

Keselowski reshared the post with the following caption:

“Make it happen pls @TomCruise @JeffGordonWeb. We are all pulling for this!”

Brad Keselowki is currently in his fourth season driving the No. 6 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing, which he co-owns. He previously drove the No. 2 Penske car, which brought him 34 career wins in 11 years of racing. As of today, the former Cup champion has 36 victories, which puts him 23rd in the all-time wins list.

Keselowski's next race is the Coca-Cola 600, a crown jewel points-paying event that he has won before. The race will be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25, marking Keselowski’s 13th start this year.

Fans can watch him live only on Amazon Prime Video, 6 pm ET onwards, or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Christopher Bell is the defending winner of the 400-lap event, which also happens to be the longest race of the 2025 season.

Brad Keselowski to have a new spotter for his upcoming Coca-Cola 600 attempt

Brad Keselowski will have a new spotter for this year’s Coca-Cola 600. As per reports. Todd Brewer will be filling in for TJ Majors, Keselowski’s usual spotter. Notably, Majors will be out for about a month as he recovers from a medical procedure.

Addressing the matter on the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Majors said (17:17):

“I've got a little procedure coming up this week, and I'll be out for probably about a month. Hopefully, I'll be back for good after that and not have to worry about it anymore."

Notably, Brad Keselowski isn’t the only driver whose crew is getting an overhaul ahead of the 66th running of the Coca-Cola 600. Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, is under similar circumstances as Matt Philpott will replace crew chief Stevie Reeves atop the pit box.

