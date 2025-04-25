Brad Keselowski makes his feelings clear on watching teammates Buescher and Preece outperform him

Roush Fenway Racing driver Brad Keselowski was recently featured in media day availability ahead of the Talladega race. During the interview, Keselowski expressed his true feelings about his teammates outperforming him this season.

The former NASCAR Cup Series champion has been struggling since the start of the 2025 season. This has been one of the worst seasons since his rookie year back in 2010. On the other hand, his teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece have been delivering back-to-back solid performances.

Compared to Preece's three top-ten and one top-five finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Buescher's five top-ten finishes and one top-five finish at Phoenix Raceway, Brad Keselowski has yet to secure his first top-ten finish. Reflecting upon the same, the 2012 Cup Series champion stated (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

“They’re pushing me, which is good. I don’t want it to be a one-directional relationship where I was pushing them. Maybe I got a little more than I hoped for (laughing), but I really like the intensity that both of them have. Ryan has brought a level of thoroughness that is very impressive and effort that comes with that. Ryan and Chris are two great race car drivers."

"My goal for them is to put them in equipment and surround them with a team to where they can display that they’re elite race car drivers. I don’t feel like I’ve fully realized that yet. I’m pretty happy with the teams we’ve built around them."

Keselowski currently ranks 31st on the Cup Series points table with 132 points and two DNFs. Meanwhile, his teammate Ryan Preece ranks 14th with 201 points, and Chris Buescher is in 12th place with 227 points.

"That's actually really hard": Brad Keselowski gets candid about the upcoming Talladega Superspeedway race

Following an unsatisfactory start to the 2025 season, Brad Keselowski has high hopes for the Talladega Superspeedway race. The RFK driver has tied with former Cup Series star drivers Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr., each securing six wins on the track.

The difference between a race-winning and a multi-car wreck move is crucial for the 41-year-old professional stock car racing driver for his seventh win on the track. He also expressed his feelings about the upcoming race ahead of the Jack Link's 500 and stated (via NASCAR.com):

"The goal is to be in the middle of the bees' nest, right? And come out on top. That's actually really hard... It's because you're in the middle of a pack, and you can't see through the cars you're around. In a lot of ways, you're driving at 190-plus miles an hour, and your reference points are very poor. So, it's a really unique environment that’s hard to get comfortable with, and I think that’s the challenge."

Brad Keselowski's last win at the track came during the 2021 season. Since then, he has secured four top-five finishes and has enough experience to win his seventh race.

The 500.8-mile Jack Link's 500 is scheduled on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at Talladega Superspeedway. FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM will broadcast the 188-lap race at 3 PM ET.

