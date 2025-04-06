Brad Keselowski makes opinion clear on Donald Trump administration tariffs hurting NASCAR

Brad Keselowski weighed in on how he believes the recent tariffs rolled out by United States President Donald Trump and his administration will affect NASCAR. The driver and co-owner of the #6 RFK Racing Ford feels that because most of their "single source" parts come from inside the U.S., NASCAR won't be hurt by the Trump adminstration's tariffs.

On Wednesday of this week (April 2), President Trump rolled out his plan for reciprocal tariffs between the United States and other foreign countries. The 45th and current 47th President's plan has raised a lot of questions about how it will affect the U.S. economy.

When speaking to reporters on Saturday at Darlington Raceway, the question was raised to Keselowski on how he believes NASCAR might be affected by the Trump tariffs. His comments were brought to light by racing insider Kyle Dalton, who wrote on X:

"Brad Keselowski offered his opinion Saturday on tariffs and their effect on NASCAR."

The 2012 Cup Series champion admitted that he hasn't pondered the potential effects that the Trump tariffs might have on NASCAR. However, the 36-time Cup Series race winner knows that the majority of racecar parts used come from the United States. While the Michigan native didn't rule out potential effects, he doesn't see any major impact coming for NASCAR with the new tariffs.

"I can't say I've put a ton of thought into it. ... A lot of our single source parts come from here in the United States. I don't know a lot of them that don't. It doesn't mean they're not affected, whether that be raw materials or so forth. At this point in time, I don't see there being a drastic effect for us," Brad Keselowski said.

President Trump showed his support for NASCAR earlier this year when he attended the 2025 Daytona 500 and took laps around the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway. He had previously attended the Daytona 500 in 2020 during his first term as President.

Trump represents the Republican Party and defeated former Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in last November's election, becoming just the second U.S. President in history to serve non-consecutive terms.

Brad Keselowski sits 30th in Cup points standings after seven races

Amid his fourth full-time season as a driver and co-owner of RFK Racing, Brad Keselowski hasn't had the year he would have hoped for so far. The driver of the #6 has failed to finish in the top 10 this season and has five finishes outside the top 20, putting him 30th in the points standings.

Keselowski co-owns RFK Racing with longtime owner Jack Roush. Along with Keselowski's #6, the team fields Chris Buescher in the #17 and newest to the team Ryan Preece in the #60.

After seven races, Buescher sits 11th in the points standings while Preece is 14th. The team is still searching for its first win of the 2025 campaign after seven races.

