Brad Keselowski manifesting first Daytona 500 triumph with country legend Willie Nelson’s hit number

Brad Keselowski is optimistic about winning the 2025 Daytona 500 this weekend with the help of country music legend Willie Nelson. As the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver left home with a mission, he took to his official social media account to share the update.

Keselowski, who is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series with RFK Racing and the #6 entry, will participate in the upcoming Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway. The Michigan-born driver, who has spent 17 years in the top tier of stock car racing, has never won NASCAR's biggest race to this date.

As the opportunity is waiting for him this weekend, he left home by listening to Nelson's 'On The Road Again' music with full optimism. Taking to his official X account, here's what he wrote about it,

"Left the house this morning with this song playing hoping to return Monday with a 🏆"

Here's the post by Brad Keselowski on X:

Willie Hugh Nelson, popularly known as Willie Nelson, is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. Being one of the main figures of the outlaw country that developed in the United States in the late 1960s, he received numerous accolades and appraisals. Nelson, who is currently 91 years old, has also acted in numerous films and wrote multiple books.

The 2025 Daytona 500 is set to take place on February 16, Sunday from 2:30 PM ET. United States President Donald Trump will attend the iconic race for the second time in five years. It will be interesting to see if the RFK Racing driver and co-owner get to a blistering start to the 2025 season by winning the all-important Daytona 500.

Brad Keselowski's eyes set on Daytona 500: "The only crown jewel I don't have"

Brad Keselowski has numerous accolades to his name, such as the 2012 Cup Series championship, and the 2010 NASCAR Nationwide Series championship. However, a race win at the Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR's biggest race, is something that is missing from his achievement.

Keselowski is a proud winner of the 2020 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, the 2018 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, and the 2018 Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington but is still winless in the Cup Series at the Daytona International Speedway.

Brad Keselowski (6) during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

As the opportunity to grab all the crown jewel wins in NASCAR awaits, the 40-year-old set his eyes on the upcoming iconic race. Speaking about this, here's what he said,

"It all starts with the Daytona 500, it's the initial race of the year, the first point span race of the year. It's the only crown jewel I don't have, we've done a lot to prepare for it...there's never been a race I prepared more for every year than the Daytona 500. I feel like we've been so close, can't wait to see if we could breakthrough in 2025,"

So far, Brad Keselowski racked up 36 wins in 557 races so far. To make it 37, that too at Daytona in front of 100,000 fans on Sunday would be icing on the cake for him, for sure.

