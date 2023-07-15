Brad Keselowski has a new spotter this week after TJ Majors reported unwell

TJ Majors, Brad Keselowski's long-time spotter, has been reported to be unwell this week. It is reported that Keselowski will have a new spotter.

Brian Keselowski is listed to be the primary spotter for his brother Brad going into this week. Brian is not a new face in NASCAR. He has been spotted in the pits alongside his brother on numerous occasions.

Brian, who has worked as a crew chief and a spotter in the past, will now significantly assist his brother. It will be challenging to replace TJ Majors, who is regarded as a top spotter.

Last time Brian assisted his brother on track was during the Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motorspeedway. Although he made three Cup Series starts, the former driver mostly ran in the Xfinity Series. It's safe to assume that he has a ton of experience, and his younger brother will certainly gain from that.

Tony Stewart and Brad Keselowski ask NASCAR to revisit age restriction

Tony Stewart and Brad Keselowski, both former NASCAR champions, believe that the minimum age for racing in NASCAR should be raised. They think the present restriction is insufficient to help young drivers develop into better people. The reduced age restriction, according to the Cup team co-owners, hurts both drivers and the sport as a whole.

"It’s significantly too low for the maturity level that you can expect of someone at those ages to be able to handle these challenges and tasks. It’s unfair to them."

He continued:

"It ends up limiting their ability to grow as a person. I think that hurts them later in their lives. … That ends up hurting our garage area too, and our industry.”

Brad Keselowski, a co-owner of RFK Racing and the 2012 Cup champion, believes that it is preferable to start racing young so that the drivers may quickly gain experience and maturity.

It denies the younger generation the chance to advance in life. Although Keselowski's father forbade him from racing until he was 14 years old, the driver now appreciates the decision.