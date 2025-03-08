Brad Keselowski recently expressed his honest feelings after an eventful ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix Raceway. The RFK Racing driver addressed the nature of overtime finish and the outcome that comes with it.

The two CARS Tour counterparts, Brenden 'Butterbean' Queen and Brent Crews, went head-to-head in a last-lap battle at the General Tire 150 race in Arizona. Queen, the 2024 CARS tour Late Model champion and the recent ARCA winner at Daytona, dominated with his lead in the second half. He was heading for a back-to-back win for the No. 28 Chevy team of Pinnacle Racing Group. But a caution in the final moments brought out an overtime restart where Butterbean Queen failed to capitalize in the final turn for the checkered flag. Thus, giving the 16-year-old Crews his maiden debut win behind the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing in the ARCA series.

Following the race, the former Cup Series champion Keselowski shared his conflicted thoughts on watching the overtime restarts despite the entertaining nature of the finish. In a post on X, he wrote:

"As a racer, I feel so conflicted watching overtime races. Definitely very entertaining and compelling to watch, but I know how hard everyone works at this and can’t help but feel guilty seeing someone lose out on a good day like that… "

Here's a look at the one-lap shootout between Butterbean Queen and Brent Crews at Phoenix Raceway:

Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski, the No. 6 Ford driver for RFK Racing, will get back in action this Sunday (March 9) for the 2025 NASCAR season's fourth race at the 1-mile oval track. As he set out to make a mark in the Cup Series as owner-driver, the 41-year-old has set high expectations for the three-car operations for this season.

Brad Keselowski expects all three cars in the playoffs

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Roush Fenway and Keselowski Racing added a third charter this season with former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Ryan Preece behind the wheels of No. 60 Ford. Previously, the North Carolina-based team fielded two cars - Brad Keselowski in the No. 6 and Chris Buescher in the No. 17.

Back in December 2024, the 36-time Cup race winner Keselowski revealed his honest expectations from the three-car team in an interview with journalist Kelly Crandall (via Racer.com).

"We want to win races. We want to win more races," Brad Keselowski said. "We’ve won six point-paying races over the last three seasons, and we want to be able to do that in one season. That would be a good mark for us."

"We want to put all of our cars in the playoffs," he added.

After two superspeedway and one road course event, Buescher has been the only performing RFK driver with two top-10 finishes. Meanwhile, Keselowski's best finish so far was a top-15 finish at COTA and Preece's best result was a P18 at Atlanta.

