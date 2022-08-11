"Richmond has historically been a really good track" - Brad Keselowski optimistic ahead of NASCAR Richmond race

RFK’s co-owner, Brad Keselowski, and his #6 ROUSHPart.com Ford Mustang team return to the County of Henrico, Virginia for a short course race at Richmond Raceway this weekend. The Federated Auto Parts 400 race is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, August 14th at 3 pm ET, with the event going live on the USA Network, FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM Channel 90.

The upcoming Richmond race marks Keselowski's second visit to the 0.75 D-shaped track this season after NASCAR held one of their first short courses on that track on April 3rd.

This is the second time NASCAR will visit the track. A few weeks ago, NASCAR visited Atlanta for the second time this season. On the first visit to Atlanta, the Ruosh Fenway Keselowski co-owner scored a P12 finish, and the second visit ended up being worse than the first one, finishing 18th.

This weekend he gets another chance to improve on what he missed last time and deliver a strong finish. Given that Richmond has historically been a good track for him, all he has to do is repeat some of the success he has had at the track.

Speaking to the media on his return to Richmond, Brad Keselowski said:

“We had a decent run at Richmond in the spring and just missed out on a top-10. Our short-track program has definitely come a long way in a short time, and I think our results have shown that.”

He added:

“For me, Richmond has historically been a really good track so I’m looking to repeat some of that same success and put our Roush Performance Ford in a great position Sunday afternoon.”

Returning to the track for his 26th career start on one of his favorite tracks, Brad Keselowski hopes he’ll be able to turn his season around at this complicated point. On his most recent visit to Richmond earlier this year, he had a good run all day and managed to secure a top 15 finish after starting in P19.

How Brad Keselowski has performed previously at the Richmond Raceway

In his 25 starts at the D-shaped track, Brad Keselowski has managed to clinch two checkered flags and is also ranked as one of many drivers to have led most laps in 2020 after starting in ninth place.

Keselowski scored his first win at Richmond back in 2014 during his seventh Cup season. During the event, the new team owner in town began at the pole and went on to lead 383 of the 400 laps before eventually stepping into the victory lane.

After taking his first win in 2014, Keselowski spent six good years reclaiming it after winning the 2020 playoff race which enabled him to qualify for the second round of the playoffs. Since then, the best he has scored on the track is a P13 finish.

In terms of race leads, Keselowski has managed to lead 12 races in 25 starts at the track. Of the 12 races, he has led more than 100 laps in five of them. At the moment, his average finish stands at 12.3 which is one of the best on that track.

