Brad Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion and Roush Fenway Keselowski co-owner, is set to make his debut in the Snowball Derby, the most prestigious Super Late Model event. The 38-year-old has successfully competed in several different series and events over his illustrious racing career. Keselowski will now take to the wheel of the #6 Ford Mustang on Sunday (December 4) with sponsorship from long-time and significant racing supporter, Fr8Auctions.

Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida will host the Snowball Derby on December 04, 2022. The event has attracted some of the biggest names in short track racing as well as drivers from all of NASCAR’s top-three series.

Apart from Brad Keselowski, NASCAR drivers who will take part in the event include William Byron, Erik Jones, Josh Berry, Sammy Smith, and Noah Gragson. Truck drivers as well include Ty Majeski, Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, Connor Mosack, and Chandler Smith, who won the event last year.

Brad Keselowski is excited to make his first appearance in the Snowball Derby as it attracts some of his Cup drivers. The 38-year-old said:

“The Snowball Derby is essentially an all-star race as it attracts some of the biggest names in short track racing, as well as some of my competitors from NASCAR. This is my first time behind the wheel at the Derby. I’m really looking forward to the race and very appreciative of Fr8Auctions coming on-board with me. Fr8Auctions has supported all levels of racing, so it’s great to partner with them for this particular event and bring together NASCAR and super late model racing.”

Fr8Auction president welcomes Brad Keselowski to the 2022 Snowball Derby

Matt Erickson, the president of Fr8Auctions stated that they are excited to continue to grow their racing footprint by working with Brad Keselowski in the Snowball Derby. The president also said that Keselowski is a champion driver and is racing to win.

Matt Erickson said:

"We are thrilled to continue to grow our footprint in all levels of racing by working with Brad in the Snowball Derby. This is a Crown Jewel event and we are excited to have such an accomplished driver representing us on and off the track. Brad is a champion and we are racing for the win."

The 55th annual Snowball Derby is a four-day event starting on November 30 to December 4 Five Flags Speedway located in Pensacola, Florida.

