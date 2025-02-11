Brad Keselowski partners with Kyle Larson & Co. for NASCAR's exciting 2025 broadcast rollout across Fox, NBC, TNT, and Amazon Prime

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, Todd Gilliland, Noah Gragson, and AJ Allmendinger joined forces for a video shared to the NASCAR social media accounts unfolding the broadcast schedule for the 2025 season.

In a funny round table set-up, Keselowski leads the drivers' group in the making of a calendar for fans to understand which channels will be broadcasting the races for the upcoming season, starting with the Daytona 500. This is the first year of a seven-year media rights agreement that will see NASCAR partner with Fox Sports, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC Sports.

The video, shared earlier today, featuring the five Cup drivers, shows the Roush Fenway-Keselowski driver/owner recruiting his peers to create a four-page calendar starring the drivers that breaks down the broadcast schedule, with each page dedicated to a channel. The video has some funny moments, with the drivers making fun of each other, as well as the photo shoot for the calendar. It is also intercut with clips from famous races like at Talladega, and Darlington, as well as the regular and playoff season finales.

Sharing it to their Instagram account, NASCAR captioned the video with:

"Mark your calendars, literally! Thanks to our drivers, you won’t miss a moment of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season!"

The broadcast schedule will see Fox Sports broadcast the first leg of the Cup Series, starting with the Daytona 500 this weekend to the NASCAR All-Star Race in May. Then, Prime Video's coverage will begin with the Coca-Cola 600 and end with the race at the Pocono Raceway. It will also cover the first-ever Cup Series Race in Mexico City.

At the end of June, the 'Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart' at the Atlanta Motor Speedway will be the first race shown on TNT Sports, which will follow the Cup Series till the historic Brickyard 400. From the beginning of August, starting with the race at the Iowa Speedway, then the playoff rounds, and ending with the Cup Series Championship race in Phoenix, will all be available to watch on NBC Sports.

The NASCAR Instagram account has also shared the calendar itself:

The Cup Series regular season will begin on February 16th with the 'Great American Race', broadcast on Fox Sports at 2:30 PM ET with radio coverage on SiriusXM and MRN.

NASCAR shares the making of the Daytona 500 Trophy

In a video shared earlier today to the NASCAR and Daytona Instagram accounts, fans are given a look at the making of the prize at the end of the 'Great American Race', the Harley J. Earl Trophy. The Reel, narrated by Daytona 500 sculptor John Labja, talks about the honor bestowed upon the driver who wins the 500-mile race, as well as showing clips of the previous victories of Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, and others.

The video is accompanied by a caption that distills the essence of what Labja talks about:

"This trophy isn't given, it's earned. The ones who raise it are more than winners — they are legends etched in history forever. #DAYTONA500"

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron will be attempting to secure a back-to-back victory at the 2025 Daytona 500 after his win at the speedway last year.

