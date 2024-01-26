Brad Keselowski partners with new primary sponsor Consumer Cellular ahead of 2024 NASCAR Cup season

Consumer Cellular, a leading force in the industry of wireless communication, has signed a deal with Brad Keselowski’s co-owned RFK Racing team as a primary sponsor for select races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. It’s a multi-year deal.

RFK Racing on Wednesday (Jan. 24) announced that Consumer Cellular will be the primary sponsor for Keselowski and the #6 RFK Racing Ford this season.

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion will carry Consumer Cellular’s colors in four races starting at Phoenix Raceway on March 10. The blue and orange paint scheme will return for three more races at Kansas Speedway on May 5, Nashville Superspeedway on June 30, and Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 27.

Consumer Cellular is very excited to partner with RFK Racing for the upcoming season. In a statement, VP of Brand at Consumer Cellular, Carter Nance stated:

“RFK brings innovation, performance, and American know-how to the track, we didn’t get into NASCAR or this partnership lightly, we watched this team’s progression throughout the 2023 season and after spending time together came away feeling like it was a great fit or us and our consumers – many of whom followed Brad’s career in the sport.”

“Brad and RFK Racing have a track record of excellence and for them to count on us to be their communications partner says a lot about where we are as an organization.”

Brad Keselowski excited to have a new partner for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

The former Cup champion had a breakout season with RFK Racing in 2023. He finished seven times inside the top-five and 16 times inside the top-10 en route to eighth-place in the points standings.

Speaking about the new sponsor, Brad Keselowski said in a team release:

“We’re always excited to welcome new partners to not only our team here at RFK, but we’re thrilled to introduce and welcome Consumer Cellular to the sport of NASCAR. As you can tell by their unique and engaging unveil of this partnership, the team is already ahead of the curve in creative ideas, and we hope to continue that this season and beyond.”

Catch Brad Keselowski in action when the new Cup Series season commences at the iconic Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2024.