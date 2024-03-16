Brad Keselowski prepares to "Bump & Run" at upcoming NASCAR Bristol race courtesy daughter Autumn

NASCAR veteran and team owner Brad Keselowski is taking "Bump & Run" lessons from his daughter Autumn ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race in Bristol this Sunday.

RFK Racing owner and former NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski will enter the fifth race of the 2024 season on the back of an impressive performance in Phoenix. The 40-year-old, who pilots the No. 6 Ford Mustang for his own team, would aim to make the most of the race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

With Bristol ditching the dirt track and going back to concrete this season, Keselowski enters the race as the last driver who won the Food City 500 race at Bristol Motor Speedway's concrete surface. He won at the track in 2020.

As he prepares for the race, Keselowski took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartwarming moment with his daughter Autumn engaging in a playful "Bump & Run" exercise with her sister Scarlett using toy trucks. Brad Keselowski wrote the caption:

"All packed up and heading to @ItsBristolBaby with the family. Autumn gave me one last lesson to help me prepare. #Bump&Run"

It remains to be seen if Brad Keselowski will use the same Bump & Run strategy when he enters the Cup race in Bristol on Sunday.

Can Brad Keselowski bring an end to his winless streak?

Keselowski's dismal form continues to linger four races into the 2024 season. The veteran driver's frustrating 102-race winless streak has had the fans grow impatient.

The former NASCAR champion last won a race back in 2021, when he emerged victorious in the GEICO 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway. At the time of writing, Keselowski ranks 2nd behind Rick Ware Racing driver Justin Haley in the list of current NASCAR drivers having the longest winless streak.

In the twilight of his career, Keselowski would aim to harbor the opportunities that fall his way and bring an end to the unfortunate record he bears.

The 40-year-old driver has had a lackluster start to his campaign. He had to settle for two straight DNFs in the first two races of the season in Daytona and Atlanta. However, Keselowski showed promise as an encouraging 13th-place finish in Las Vegas was followed by an impressive fourth-place finish at Phoenix Raceway.

With 75 points, Brad Keselowski is ranked 22nd in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after four races.