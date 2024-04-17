After securing yet another top-5 finish at the Texas Motor Speedway, RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski has emulated NASCAR Cup Series star Carl Edwards' decade-old feat in the same outfit.

Keselowski's entry in the current season started on a poor note. Finishing P33 at both, the Daytona 500 and the Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Michigan native suffered a setback early on in the season.

However, Keselowski ramped up his on-track game and brought his #6 Ford into the top 5 consecutively at the Phoenix Raceway and the Bristol Motor Speedway. The last four stints have witnessed the RFK Racing driver bagging a top-10 and a top-5 finish.

From the first nine weekends, Brad Keselowski has scored three top-5s, with the latest one from his P2 finish at the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. After fighting a tough battle for contention, Keselowski gave way to Chase Elliott, who marked his maiden triumph this season.

Though the 40-year-old missed the win by a whisker, he has unlocked the three top-5 from 9 races feat, that was last savored by RFK in 2013, courtesy of the 28x Cup Series winner, Carl Edwards.

Brad Keselowski is "mad" about his Texas outing despite finishing P2

The ninth Cup Series weekend saw Keselowski produce a poor qualifying result, starting his run from P22. However, as the 476-lap race progressed, the #6 Ford Mustang overtook its rivals and emerged with the front runners battling for contention.

Brad Keselowski bagged wins in every consecutive season during his 11-year run between 2011 and 2021. Since the 2022 season flagged off, the Michigan native couldn't manage to collect even a single win and has seen every race as a disruptor of his unwanted feat.

Keselowski's run at the Texas Motor Speedway showed signs of such disruption, but the Georgian native, in his #9 Chevy didn't let that happen. Shortly after missing the highly probable victory, the 40-year-old vented his frustration as slow speed obstructed his pursuit of superiority.

He said (via motorsport.com):

“We didn’t have a ton of speed. Honestly, I am more frustrated than anything because I feel like we have a great team, and we don't have the speed to go with it. We are doing all we can do to overcome that."

"The driver in me is frustrated because I feel like these are races I am good enough to win but don’t have the speed enough to do it," added the RFK Racing driver.

