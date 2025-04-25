Brad Keselowski reveals what really dictates Talladega and Daytona races in the NextGen machine

NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski recently shared insights into what it takes to win at two of the sport’s most iconic venues—Talladega Superspeedway and Daytona International Speedway. Keselowski, a proven force at both venues, emphasized the unique challenges and strategic precision required to succeed on these massive circuits.

Ahead of the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega, the RFK Racing driver was asked whether he still controls his destiny at Talladega. The 41-year-old Michigan native, who is in search of his 7th win at the 2.66-mile tri-oval, said:

"This car (NextGen) is more reliant on getting a physical push, where we went through an era where the cars were not quite as reliant on that. This car has shown time over time, I guess over this six-race sample size at Talladega and arguably over a few races at Daytona, that really it’s about the front two lanes and how they are able to get off of turn four and the physical contact between the cars."

"That’s a little different than maybe five or six years ago, where the cars tended to push more with a bubble than a physical push, so it’s evolved. It will continue to evolve with different changes,” he added.

Brad Keselowski came close to victory at Talladega Superspeedway last season, finishing runner-up in both races. Reflecting on those performances, Keselowski believes he had a real shot at winning each time. However, he pointed out that the lack of a physical push at the crucial moment ultimately cost him the top spot.

Former Cup Series champion Keselowski pilots the #6 Ford for RFK Racing, competing full-time in the Cup Series. In his NASCAR career, he has racked up 76 wins across the top three series, of which 36 victories came in the Cup Series, including a win at the Brickyard 400 and the iconic Coke 600 crown jewel events. He also won the 2010 Xfinity Series championship with Penske Racing, which further aided him in earning a spot among NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

Brad Keselowski makes his feelings clear on watching teammates Buescher and Preece outperform him

Brad Keselowski isn’t just behind the wheel at RFK Racing—he also plays a key role as co-owner of the organization. Heading into the 2025 season, RFK expanded its operation to include a third full-time Cup Series entry. Former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Ryan Preece joined the lineup alongside Keselowski and Chris Buescher.

While the move has paid off for RFK Racing overall, Keselowski himself has endured one of the roughest starts of his Cup Series career. Despite his personal struggles on track, he recently opened up about watching his teammates outperform him.

"“They’re pushing me, which is good. I don’t want it to be a one directional relationship where I was pushing them. Maybe I got a little more than I hoped for (laughing), but I really like the intensity that both of them have." Brad Keselowski told Speedway Digest.

The Cup Series race at Talladega is scheduled to run on Sunday, April 27th at 3:00 PM Eastern time. Catch the race live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

