Brad Keselowski reveals what he was thinking during final laps of Daytona 500

As the green flag went down for the Daytona 500, it was every driver’s prayer to emerge as the winner, including Brad Keselowski who gave it his all. Keselowski is among the drivers who have never won a race here and was pushing hard to claim the trophy for the first time.

The driver of Ford #6 led 67 laps more than all the other drivers on the Speedway. He had all the chances to win the race but things turned upside down in the final stage. After the race, he expressed his thoughts on the final lap, saying:

“I thought down the backstretch we were gonna win the race and just the 12 and the 2 got a really good push from the 23 and basically cleared our lane and then our lane kind of broke up there at the end. It was really close, just green-white-checkers.”

Despite leading for a major part of the race, things started going wrong for him after he started shoving other drivers in what he termed “pushing them to winning stage”. The three wrecking incidents he was involved in pulled him back, giving Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney a good spot to work together and pushing him to the first car outside.

With two final rounds to go, he received a hot push from Chase Briscoe, leaving him in a position he thought was good for the final lap. On the final lap, he collided with David Ragan and McDowell, finishing in ninth place.

Brad Keselowski Wrecking Incidents at 2022 Daytona 500

Speaking of the wrecks in this year’s Daytona 500, in 80% of the crashes witnessed on the Speedway, Brad Keselowski was part of them. This was a move that landed him on the receiving end of his fellow drivers who condemned the wrecking.

Keselowski first pushed the #2 of Harrison Burton causing his car to flip before turning upside down. The incident left the rookie out of the race along with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. According to him, however, his intention was not to wreck the debutant, but instead push him to the winning stage.

With only 5 laps remaining he landed behind Ricky Stenhouse Jr., pushing to eliminate him from the race. The incident also collected his teammate, Chris Buescher.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was critical of Brad Keselowski pushing in the corner. Stenhouse: "I guess he just tried to wreck everybody in the field until he won. I guess his other car won that he gave up. So kudos to him."

Though Brad Keselowski did not win, his ninth-place finish was his best in the Daytona 500 since 2014 when he finished in third place.

