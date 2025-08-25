Brad Keselowski reveals why he wears a 'Black Eye' look in NASCAR races

Brad Keselowski has been seen following a practice that many athletes in football follow. Keselowski's race-day look features a dash of “eye black” under each eye, prompting fans to wonder about the reason behind it. He revealed the reason behind it is to reduce the glare from the sun's rays while driving the car.Originally, teams have used tinted windshields to solve this problem during sunny days, but this hinders the drivers from getting an idea of where the wet spots on the track are. To solve this issue, Keselowski has found a solution, which is this paint he puts under his eyes.Keselowski recently explained the reason for his 'Black Eye' look while responding to fan questions in a recent YouTube video.&quot;When you have tint on the windshield, you can’t see those (rain) spots on the racetrack. So, what we tend to do with my cars is try not to run the tint on any races where we think it might rain. The problem with that is it makes it very bright inside the race car. The glare gets worse. Using eyeblack helps to offset that without making it to where I can’t see the racetrack when it’s wet,” Brad Keselowski said via NASCAR's YouTube channel (4:58 onwards)It’s a small, simple trick, but it speaks volumes about Keselowski’s practical mindset and his willingness to borrow good ideas from other sports to stay a step ahead when it counts. This football-inspired tweak puts a human spin on the ultra‑technical world of NASCAR.Brad Keselowski welcomes his fourth child before the regular season finaleBrad Keselowski may not have qualified for the NASCAR playoffs this season, but it would have been a good week for the RFK Racing team driver as his wife, Paige, gave birth to the couple's fourth child. The couple was blessed with a baby boy last week.Keselowski spoke about the good week that he had and how he hoped to finish it on a happier note by qualifying for the playoffs with a win at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway.&quot;It has been a good week; I’d like to finish it strong. We’re running really well, we’re competitive. Obviously, off the track, having a baby was great. A lot of really good things are going on.” Brad Keselowski said via NASCAR on FOX.Unfortunately, Keselowski could not secure his spot in the playoffs this year even after the strong performance that he showed during the second half of the regular season. The driver couldn't clinch a victory this weekend at Daytona, even after running in the top five for a major part of the race. The driver has four top-five finishes this season, and it'll be hard to imagine a playoff with the RFK team this year.