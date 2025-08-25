Brad Keselowski reveals why he wears a 'Black Eye' look in NASCAR races

By Hiten Dutta
Published Aug 25, 2025 15:10 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn

Brad Keselowski has been seen following a practice that many athletes in football follow. Keselowski's race-day look features a dash of “eye black” under each eye, prompting fans to wonder about the reason behind it. He revealed the reason behind it is to reduce the glare from the sun's rays while driving the car.

Ad

Originally, teams have used tinted windshields to solve this problem during sunny days, but this hinders the drivers from getting an idea of where the wet spots on the track are. To solve this issue, Keselowski has found a solution, which is this paint he puts under his eyes.

Keselowski recently explained the reason for his 'Black Eye' look while responding to fan questions in a recent YouTube video.

"When you have tint on the windshield, you can’t see those (rain) spots on the racetrack. So, what we tend to do with my cars is try not to run the tint on any races where we think it might rain. The problem with that is it makes it very bright inside the race car. The glare gets worse. Using eyeblack helps to offset that without making it to where I can’t see the racetrack when it’s wet,” Brad Keselowski said via NASCAR's YouTube channel (4:58 onwards)
Ad
Trending

It’s a small, simple trick, but it speaks volumes about Keselowski’s practical mindset and his willingness to borrow good ideas from other sports to stay a step ahead when it counts. This football-inspired tweak puts a human spin on the ultra‑technical world of NASCAR.

Brad Keselowski welcomes his fourth child before the regular season finale

Brad Keselowski may not have qualified for the NASCAR playoffs this season, but it would have been a good week for the RFK Racing team driver as his wife, Paige, gave birth to the couple's fourth child. The couple was blessed with a baby boy last week.

Ad

Keselowski spoke about the good week that he had and how he hoped to finish it on a happier note by qualifying for the playoffs with a win at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway.

"It has been a good week; I’d like to finish it strong. We’re running really well, we’re competitive. Obviously, off the track, having a baby was great. A lot of really good things are going on.” Brad Keselowski said via NASCAR on FOX.
Ad

Unfortunately, Keselowski could not secure his spot in the playoffs this year even after the strong performance that he showed during the second half of the regular season. The driver couldn't clinch a victory this weekend at Daytona, even after running in the top five for a major part of the race. The driver has four top-five finishes this season, and it'll be hard to imagine a playoff with the RFK team this year.

About the author
Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.

Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.

Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.

As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications