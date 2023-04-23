“I wish he would have talked to me if he had a problem”: Brad Keselowski on Ricky Stenhouse Jr’s frustration of pit-crew swap

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is returning to Talladega Superspeedway with a new pit crew, the former wrench for Chris Buescher's No. 17 RFK Racing Ford.

JTG Daughtery Racing, as many people know, is co-owned by Brad Daugherty, a five-time NBA All-Star. The team also has a technical partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, which is well recognized. Many people are unaware of the team's relationship with Keselowski's RFK Racing.

JTG Daughtery Racing does, in fact, lease its pit crew from RFK Racing. This enables the latter to change crew members at any time. RFK took advantage of the opportunity to add JTG Daughtery Racing's #47 crew, except the fueler, to its #17 crew. Ricky Stenhouse Jr's Daytona 500-winning crew will be replaced by Chris Buescher for the remainder of the season.

Keselowski shared his thoughts on the sudden swap with the pit crew.

"I wish he would have talked to me if he had a problem…I never got a call.”

Keselowski only recently became a co-owner of RFK Racing. While attempting to add another Cup Series title to his resume, the 39-year-old is closely involved in the operations of his own squad.

Having said that, his team recently made this unexpected move involving JTG Daugherty Racing, which has perplexed the NASCAR community.

Naturally, this is bad news for the #47 driver. Furthermore, Stenhouse Jr will be adjusting to a new lineup for the second time since the end of the previous season. Buescher will be assisted in the pit lane by Jakob Prall, Zach Yager, Dalton Leonard, and Nicholas Patterson.

Fans react as Brad Keselowski and Ricky Stenhouse Jr being forced to swap four pit crew

Swapping pit crew members is not uncommon in NASCAR. Last year, Hendrick Motorsports took Corey LaJoie's pit crew members to assist Alex Bowman's vehicle. The form and timing of Ricky Stenhouse Jr's switch, on the other hand, has raised eyebrows.

Stenhouse Jr has an excellent chance of performing well this season after winning the Daytona 500 this year. This decision, though, throws a wrench in his and JTG Daughtery Racing's plans for the final race.

As they shared their thoughts on social media, the fans couldn't figure out what had occurred. Some people were perplexed by the relationship between the two teams.

In short, the fact is that JTG just rented crew members from RFK Racing. NASCAR fans, on the other hand, were not only confused but also disappointed.

Adam Preston @_apreston @bobpockrass This happens a lot. The best way to think of it for fans it like a minor leagues for pit crew. They get loaned out to teams but can be “called up” to the big teams. @bobpockrass This happens a lot. The best way to think of it for fans it like a minor leagues for pit crew. They get loaned out to teams but can be “called up” to the big teams.

Glengarry Glenn Wood @TuffTitty03 @bobpockrass Bob I don't know why they did that. The 47 is going to the playoffs and you would think RFK would put their best pit crew on that car so it has a better chance of winning the championship. Seems like they're cutting their nose off to spite their own faces. @bobpockrass Bob I don't know why they did that. The 47 is going to the playoffs and you would think RFK would put their best pit crew on that car so it has a better chance of winning the championship. Seems like they're cutting their nose off to spite their own faces.

NOOT NOOT! @chickenmcfweeb @bobpockrass I speak for everyone when I say, "We are absolutely and uttlerly confused." @bobpockrass I speak for everyone when I say, "We are absolutely and uttlerly confused."

This is undoubtedly a setback for Ricky Stenhouse Jr and JTG Daughtery Racing. It will be fascinating to watch how they handle it on Sunday at Talladega.

