Brad Keselowski’s brother Brian takes a private jet to attend his first 2025 NASCAR race at COTA

Brad Keselowski’s brother Brian, a former stock car racer and co-owner of the now-extinct Keselowski Motorsports team, announced via his X account that he is arriving in style to this week's contest in Austin, Texas (March 2 at COTA).

Brian, two years older than his brother, competed in three Cup Series between 2011 and 2013. During that time, he managed to qualify his own team for The Great American Race, which is still remembered as his biggest feat due to the limited resources the team had at the time. He also competed in Xfinity and Truck Series, but never with his brother's level of success.

After retiring from NASCAR, Brad Keselowski's brother has been working as a spotter, mechanic, and crew chief for different teams across motorsports. On February 28, he posted a picture of a private plane on his X account with the caption:

"Ready to head to COTA for my first NASCAR race of 2025. 30 years of this stuff. Crazy how fast it goes," Brad Keselowski's brother Brian said on X (formerly Twitter).

Moreover, a fan asked him under that same post if he was going to be spotting for Brad, to which he responded:

"Yes sir. Most all the road course races this year but the Roval I believe," Brian Keselowski wrote about spotting at COTA for his brother Brad.

Although nothing has been confirmed by RFK or the 2012 Cup Series Champion, this post shed light on possible brotherly cooperation at COTA this Sunday (March 2).

Brad Keselowski is not worried (yet) about his season

After a P26 in The Great American Race and dead last in Atlanta Motor Speedway, former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski sits in 33rd place in the overall championship with 21 points. Meanwhile, teammates at RFK Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece, are located at 16th and 30th, respectively.

This week, the tour heads to Austin for Circuit of the Americas, for the first road course of the season, and the RFK drivers will look to recover from a slow start. After last week's contest in Atlanta (DNF), Keselowski talked to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass and told him that last year they had a similar start and made the playoffs, so he isn't worried yet.

"We started off last year in a big points hole. The potential in our cars seems to have increased from where we were last year," Brad Keselowski said to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass after his DNF in Atlanta.

He then said to Pockrass that even with a discreet haul of points at COTA, the true parameter for the rest of the season will come in Phoenix and Las Vegas.

"For us, we want to go out and run well at COTA but everyone knows that the real metric for the season is when we get through Phoenix and Vegas."

Catch all the action live from COTA starting this Saturday, March 1 at 11:00 ET with the Cup Series practice round.

