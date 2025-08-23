  • NASCAR
Brad Keselowski’s brother reflects on difficult years after father Bob Keselowski’s 1993 win that pushed family toward Truck Series

By Palak Gupta
Published Aug 23, 2025 16:23 GMT
Brad Keselowski's older brother recalled their father Bob Keselowski's win at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. He also spoke about his team's struggles exactly 32 years ago.

Bob celebrated the ARCA Menards Series 1993 Allen Crowe Memorial 100 win in the family-owned K Automotive Racing's No. 29 Chrysler. He completed the year second in the championship. However, the following season was tough with no wins. The 1989 ARCA Menards Series champion later moved his team to the newly formed NASCAR SuperTruck Series (now called Craftsman Truck Series).

Brad Keselowski's brother Brian reacted to a video of their father winning the race in Illinois on August 23, 1993 and shared the difficult years for their family team.

"You can see me and Brad at the end of the video in victory lane. 93 was a tough year, just couldn’t seem to get anything right. 94 wasn’t a whole lot better and that pushed us towards the truck series for 95," Brian wrote on X.
Bob drove the No. 29 Dodge in the Truck Series and his first win came two years after the debut at Richmond in 1997. Following that season, Bob competed in the series part-time before retiring from NASCAR. Bob passed away at the age of 70 on December 22, 2021, after battling with cancer for two years. He won 24 races in his ARCA career.

"My dad will always be my hero. He was quiet and understated, but that didn't change the impact he had on me or that I watched him have on everyone who knew him. I am forever grateful for what I learned from this man, and I will remember him every day," Brad Keselowski wrote on X after his passing.
Bob's brother Ron Keselowski, also competed in the NASCAR Cup Series in the early 1970s and later took over their team's ownership. K Automotive Racing ceased most of its operations in 2006 after losing sponsorships.

Brad Keselowski and brother Brian started their racing careers with K-Automotive Racing

Brad Keselowski made his NASCAR debut driving in K-Automotive Racing's No. 29 Ford F-150 Truck in 2004. He started his first race at Martinsville Speedway, and made seven more starts, with his best finish being 16th at Mansfield Motorsports Park.

In 2005, he became the team's full-time driver and achieved a best of seventh-place finish at Daytona. However, due to sponsorship challenges, K-Automotive Racing ceased operations after only two races in 2006.

Meanwhile, older brother Brian Keselowski also ran 67 races in NASCAR's top-three series until the mid-2010. He also worked as a Truck and Xfinity Series crew chief and spotted for Brad on a number of occasions in the Cup Series.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
