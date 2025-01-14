Brad Keselowski’s brother reveals hilarious anecdote about their father’s 2010 NASCAR attempt

Brian Keselowski, brother of NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski, has shared a previously untold story about their father, former NASCAR driver Bob Keselowski. Brian revealed how he encouraged their father to compete in an Xfinity Series race, shedding light on a significant moment in their racing family’s history.

Bob made his NASCAR debut in the 1994 UAW-GM Teamwork 500 at Pocono Raceway, now known as The Great American Getaway. His race ended early with a P42 finish after an engine failure in the first 20 laps.

"Tried to get my dad approved in 2010 to run IRP nationwide race. They wouldn’t approve him to run but truck series short tracks. At that time, he hadn’t driven in nascar since 2000. Now to be fair,he only wanted to get in to wreck Carl Edwards,so it was probably the right thing," Brian Keselowski tweeted.

Cup Series champion Brad, who drives the #6 Ford for RFK Racing, has enjoyed a stellar NASCAR career, marked by 39 Cup Series victories, including a win at the prestigious Brickyard 400. He captured the 2012 Cup Series title with Team Penske and claimed the 2010 Xfinity Series championship, showcasing his versatility and success across NASCAR's premier divisions.

Brad Keselowski secured a playoff spot in 2024 with a victory at the Goodyear 400 but was eliminated in the Round of 16. Over the 36-race season, he posted 14 top-10 and nine top-five finishes. In addition, his co-owned RFK Racing announced the addition of former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Ryan Preece to its 2025 lineup as the team's third driver.

“What an atmosphere”: Brad Keselowski’s brother Brian pumped for the Lions following a thumping win over the Vikings

The Keselowski brothers, passionate Detroit Lions fans, were present as Jahmyr Gibbs delivered a standout performance in the NFL matchup between the Lions and the Minnesota Vikings. Scoring all four of the team's touchdowns, Gibbs led Detroit to an NFC North division title and helped secure the top seed in the conference.

Following the end of the match, Brian got a snapshot with his brother Brad Keselowski and shared it on X.

"Had a great time last night in Detroit. What an atmosphere. They really know how to get a crowd going for the big games. Can’t wait to see where we go in the playoffs. 1 seed, offense is so good and defense played great last night. Possible some of our injured guys come back too." Brad Keselowski's brother wrote.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return for the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in less than three weeks for some well-awaited NASCAR action. The Winston-Salem facility is scheduled to host the pre-season Clash on February 2nd at 8:00 PM Easter time. Tune in to FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM for the exclusive broadcast.

