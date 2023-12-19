Brad Keselowski’s Cup team looking to rope in another V8 Supercars driver to NASCAR in 2024 - Reports

NASCAR team RFK Racing, co-owned by Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski, is looking to bring in yet another V8 Supercars driver to NASCAR in the upcoming season.

The 2023 season saw V8 Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen make his stellar NASCAR debut at the Chicago Street Circuit. The three-time Supercars champion clinched a historic victory in the Grant Park 220 race, becoming the first driver in over 60 years to win a NASCAR race on his debut.

van Gisbergen's debut set the stage for more to come. The Kiwi driver made multiple appearances over the course of the remainder of the season, including his debut in the Truck Series.

Towards the end of the 2023 season, it was also announced that Shane van Gisbergen will make a move to the US for the 2024 season, driving full-time in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing. The 34-year-old is also scheduled to make select appearances in the Cup Series, representing Trackhouse Racing.

Following van Gisbergen's switch to NASCAR, reports of Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki driving in the Cup Series have also surfaced. The Australian is reported to partner with Richard Childress Racing for selected races next season.

Now, according to a report from Speedcafe, it has been suggested that Supercars driver for Tickford Racing, Cameron Waters, could be on his way to the US as well. The 29-year-old, who is aligned with Ford, is reported to run three races with Brad Keselowski's team RFK Racing in the Cup Series.

Waters boasts an impressive track record in Australian Supercars, racing for Tickford Racing and accumulating 10 victories and 43 podium finishes in 150 starts.

Primary sponsor announced for Brad Keselowski

Amidst reports surrounding RFK Racing's driver lineup, the team has unveiled its primary sponsor for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The No. 6 Ford Mustang, driven by Brad Keselowski, will showcase the Fastenal Body Guard colors for two key events. The orange and black livery will debut at the Martinsville spring race in April and make a return when NASCAR heads back to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in mid-July.

Brad Keselowski, entering his second season behind the wheel of the No. 6 car, had a commendable season. The 39-year-old driver achieved seven top-five finishes and 16 top-10 finishes in the 2023 season, securing a spot in the Cup Series playoffs.