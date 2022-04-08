Brad Keselowski's driver odds for NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, 2022

The 2012 Cup Series Champion, Brad Keselowski, will be driving his Ford Mustang No. 6 for Roush Fenway Racing (RFK) at the Martinsville Speedway this weekend on Saturday, April 9th.

The RFK Racing boss will be marking his eighth start of the season after seven successful starts. RFK on Twitter updated that they will be heading to Martinsville Speedway this weekend.

Brad Keselowski is among the drivers who have not yet secured a win this season and he has only recorded one top ten finish in the last seven races. Since the start of the season, the No. 6 driver has been hitting the tracks with long-shot odds.

As we approach Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, the case for him has not changed as he will be entering Martinsville Speedway as a long-shot of +2500. He is tied with Chase Briscoe and ahead of Aric Almirola, who has odds of +5000.

Judging from his recent performances and the winning pressure around him, chances are high for Keselowski to win. Those going for profitable long shots would be wise to go with Keselowski.

During the recently concluded Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, Keselowski entered the race with +7000 odds and ended up recording a 13th place finish. At the moment, he is ranked in the top 15 on the odds board.

Brad Keselowski's victories at Martinsville Speedway

The upcoming Martinsville race is not new to Keselowski, who has already shone twice on this track. He first emerged as the winner at Martinsville in 2017, and two years down the line, he added another in 2019, driving for Team Penske.

In 2019, NASCAR went on their Twitter account to congratulate Brad Keselowski on the win.

Keselowski is one of the most determined drivers, driven by a passion to soar to greater heights. After losing the 2020 win to Martin Truex Jr., tried to reclaim it in 2021, but things turned against him after he was involved in one wreck.

During the last year’s race at Martinsville, Keselowski was eliminated with over 100 laps remaining. The wreck collected many cars after Kyle Busch and Buescher came into contact and ended up tagging the likes of Keselowski.

As a result of the wreck, Keselowski ended up recording a disappointing finish of 33rd. Considering all these factors, Brad Keselowski is highly likely to make an imposing comeback.

Edited by Adam Dickson