Brad Keselowski's driver odds for NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, 2022.

The 2022 NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is under way and Brad Keselowski is among the 36 drivers thrilled to return to Atlanta this weekend on Sunday, February 20th.

However, the 2022 season seems to be growing tougher for the Roush Fenway driver and lately he has experienced a dip in his level of performance.

In the last three consecutive races, he has not been close to a top 20 finish, which is unusual for a driver of his caliber. On Twitter, Keselowski mentioned that he was looking forward to the upcoming race after a difficult trip.

Brad Keselowski @keselowski The west coast wasn’t easy on us…



Ready to get back east, we’ve got work to do and we won’t stop until we get to the top. See you in Atlanta. The west coast wasn’t easy on us… Ready to get back east, we’ve got work to do and we won’t stop until we get to the top. See you in Atlanta. https://t.co/8ElADYMUwf

One fan replied to this, stating that he wants to see car No. 6 on the victory line at least once this year.

In the upcoming Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Brad will be going with a long-short bet of +2000, behind Kevin Harvick and Austin Cindric, who will also be going with a long-short of +1800.

The new No. 6 driver and co-owner of Roush Fenway opened the season with an astonishing performance in the Daytona 500, which was the season opener race. Ahead of the Daytona 500, he was ranked 6th on the odds table with at +1500.

Brad Keselowski's performances since the kick-off of the 2022 season

He went on to take his first top-ten finish of the 2022 season at the Daytona, posting a 9th place finish. With a new team and a new car, it was clear that this could be his season.

After the Daytona 500, the unexpected occurred, with his performance taking a U-turn. He placed 27th in Fontana, 24th in Las Vegas and 23rd at Phoenix Raceway.

However, in Fontana, Brad Keselowski encountered a wreck that withdrew him from the winning position. Comparing his performances to his previous season, the last time he underperformed to this degree was in 2013.

Brad Keselowski has earned 35 career wins and a Cup Championship in 2012 as well as a 2010 Xfinity Series champion. Atlanta Motor Speedway is considered his favorite speedway as he has won the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 twice, once in 2017 and once in 2019.

In this upcoming race, he might surprise us and clinch his third win of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Edited by Adam Dickson