Brad Keselowski's driver odds for NASCAR GEICO 500 2022

On Sunday, April 24th, Roush Fenway Keselowski, co-owner and driver of the Ford Mustang No. 6, Brad Keselowski, will be racing at Talladega for the 2022 GEICO. Keselowski has not finished in the top five of the odds board since the start of the season.

Brad Keselowski, the defending champion and the only active driver to win the race, will now take to the Talladega course with the best odds at +1400, ranking third on the odds board.

Keselowski will not be running at those odds alone. Five other drivers, including Chase Briscoe and Bubba Wallace Jr. will also be lining up with the same odds. Brad Keselowski is behind Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, who are the favorites.

Keselowski ranks ahead of Kyle Larson on the odds board for the first time since the start of the season. Having proved that he is the master of the race, Keselowski will be working extra hard to make sure he breaks the current record of four wins.

This season has been harsh on him with DNFs and being smacked with one of the toughest penalties in NASCAR's history. Following a penalty that stripped him of 100 driver points as well as 100 owner points, Keselowski is hunting for as many wins as he can secure this season for him to recover.

After Keselowski was penalized, Bob Pockrass went on Twitter and updated the big penalty.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Big penalty: Brad Keselowski docked 100 points and 10 playoff points and crew chief Matt McCall suspended for four races for modifying a part from a vendor. Also 100 owner points. Big penalty: Brad Keselowski docked 100 points and 10 playoff points and crew chief Matt McCall suspended for four races for modifying a part from a vendor. Also 100 owner points.

How Brad Keselowski has performed in past races in the 2022 season

Though he has not yet secured any, the upcoming GEICO 500 might be one of his lucky races. This season, apart from the Duel and Daytona 500 where he secured first and ninth place in the previous races, he has been recording average finishes.

NASCAR on FOX went on Twitter to congratulate Keselowski during the Daytona Duel.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Retweet to congratulate Brad Keselowski on his win in Duel No. 1 at Daytona! Retweet to congratulate Brad Keselowski on his win in Duel No. 1 at Daytona! https://t.co/sFtHpyMuc8

This is one of the seasons many thought Keselowski would dominate, considering he began the season with a new ride for his own team. This was after he left Team Penske’s No. 2 Ford Mustang, which went on to win the Daytona 500 with Austin Cindric.

After being stretched to 35th position in the drivers standings, he has managed to rise to 30th position with 118 points behind Stenhouse Jr.

With 27 races remaining, Keselowski still has more time to reconfigure and get back to his feet and finish the season in the top ten of the standings.

Edited by Adam Dickson