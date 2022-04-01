Brad Keselowski's odds for NASCAR Toyota Owners 400, 2022

Roush Fenway Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski will be turning laps at Richmond Raceway this weekend for the 2022 Toyota Owners 400.

The event is set to kick off on Sunday, April 3rd at 3:30 p.m. EST, with 36 drivers lining up. All drivers will have equal opportunities in terms of car performance and their skills will determine their position after 400 laps.

One of the 36 drivers will emerge as the winner. According to the odds board, Brad Keselowski will be hitting the track as a long shot with odds of +7000, behind Erik Jones, who enters at +5000.

On Twitter, Ryan updated the DraftKings prediction of all the drivers.

DraftKings Richmond NASCAR Driver Prices

Brad Keselowski had a pretty solid weekend last week after finishing in the top fifteen in Austin, Texas. The No. 6 driver will be hunting for his first win of the season after recording his first top-ten finish in the Daytona 500.

He began the season with more aggressive moves, causing several wrecks at Daytona International Speedway before finishing in the 9th place. Since then, he has experienced several tough weekends, reverting to a more predictable style in most cases, finishing in the top 30.

The RFK co-owner and driver of the Ford Mustang No. 6 has recorded three disappointing positions, starting with a 27th place finish in California, 24th in Las Vegas, and 23rd in Phoenix.

He has shown improvement in the two recent races in Atlanta and COTA where he recorded 12th and 14th place finishes, respectively.

Brad Keselowski to race in four races without his crew chief Matt McCall

Following the completion of the Atlanta race, where Keselowski finished 12th, NASCAR penalized him with an L2-level penalty. The penalty was drawn after his car was found with a modified part, which was against NASCAR’s rule.

As a result, Keselowski will have to suffer the consequences until the end of the season.

The penalty stripped him a 100 driver’s point as well as 100 owners' points. With 100 points being pulled from his record, he dropped from the top 20 of the table standings to position 34, with only 45 points.

On Twitter, Bob Pockrass broke the news stating that:

"Big penalty: Brad Keselowski docked 100 points and 10 playoff points and crew chief Matt McCall suspended for four races for modifying a part from a vendor. Also 100 owner points."

Big penalty: Brad Keselowski docked 100 points and 10 playoff points and crew chief Matt McCall suspended for four races for modifying a part from a vendor. Also 100 owner points.

Brad Keselowski will also have to compete in four races without his crew chief Matt McCall, who was suspended and fined $100,000 for the infraction. The penalty will also follow him to the playoffs, where 10 NASCAR points will be deducted from him if he qualifies.

At the moment, he has already filed for an appeal and is hoping things will return to normal soon.

