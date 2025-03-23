Brad Keselowski‘s NASCAR team takes a hilarious approach to Fox’s IndyCar calamity

Brad Keselowski’s Cup Series team, RFK Racing’s X account took a dig at the scheduling issue by FOX over their IndyCar coverage. The coverage of the IndyCar race at Thermal was set to be ten minutes apart from the Cup Series race at Homestead.

Ad

Fox Sports is facing significant backlash regarding the scheduling of the IndyCar Race at Thermal and the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead, both set to be aired just ten minutes apart from each other. By doing this, it appears as if FOX is prioritizing IndyCar over NASCAR. This scheduling issue is compounded by technical issues in the IndyCar races in recent weeks, with missing graphics and an intrusive heads-up display that caused sponsor logos to not appear on screen.

Ad

Trending

Keselowski’s NASCAR team, Roush-Fenway-Keselowski Racing team took a dig at IndyCar because FOX prioritized the Thermal race over the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The team sarcastically said that NASCAR cars have fenders, so that might be a good reason for people to tune into that coverage than IndyCar.

“ Welcome, INDYCAR fans. We have uhh, fenders”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brad Keselowski is a NASCAR Cup Series champion and has over 36 career wins making him one of the most successful drivers in history. He became the co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing in July 2021, leading to the name change.

"Honored to have the chance": Brad Keselowski celebrated a milestone event for military support

Brad Keselowski and his wife, Paige White, attended the celebration of the 100th Fisher House, an organization dedicated to providing homes for military families and veterans during medical care. Keselowski shared a photo on social media, expressing his honor at joining the milestone event and highlighting the meaningful work the Fisher House Foundation does in supporting military families, aligning with the Checkered Flag Foundation's goals.

Ad

"Honored to have the chance to join the celebration for the 100th Fisher House! Their work supporting military families is so meaningful to the Checkered Flag Foundation as we work toward a common goal of honoring and helping those who’ve served. A great night celebrating a great cause," Brad wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Keselowski's Checkered Flag Foundation, which Brad founded, is committed to assisting military personnel who have sacrificed for the country. To date, his foundation has raised over $3.8 million and honored more than 250 individuals. The foundation's mission reflects Keselowski's commitment to supporting the military community and recognizing their service.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback