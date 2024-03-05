Brad Keselowski's opts for holistic approach to NASCAR instead of wanting to 'fall a**-backwards into a race win' to end his winless streak

Despite having not won in quite some time during his recent NASCAR tenure, Cup Series owner-operator Brad Keselowski seems to be least bothered about his 101-race-long winless streak. The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver and part owner is focused on taking his racing outfit to the front of the pack, competing for victories every week.

While visiting victory lane after crossing the checkered flag in P1 during a Cup Series race might feel like a long time ago for the 2012 champion, Keselowski certainly knows how to get it done.

With 35 career victories to his name, the 40-year-old veteran of the sport explained how his ongoing winless streak does not matter in the grand scheme of his plans with RFK Racing.

Keselowski elaborated on the same to FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass and said:

"I'm not paying any attention to it, to be honest. What matters to me? I would rather be fast every week and contending for wins than fall a**-backwards into a race win and say, ‘Oh, the streak is over.' I want to be fast. I want to be contending. I want to be in the hunt."

Despite teammate Chris Buescher visiting Victory Lane on several occasions for Brad Keselowski's team, the #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver takes confidence in how he has been in contention several times and has also won one of the famed Daytona 500's qualification Duels.

It remains to be seen when the owner-operator can bounce back in the highest echelon of the sport.

Brad Keselowski previews new Ford Mustang Dark Horse's performance during 2024 NASCAR Cup season

Out of the three manufacturers in NASCAR, Ford became one of the two to introduce a new body style for the 2024 season. The new Ford Mustang Dark Horse, based on the production specification car of the same name, aims to uplift the car's performance on the track.

Owner-operator Brad Keselowski elaborated on the same to FOX Sports and said:

"The Ford car is going to be really, really good at every track. The Fords were significantly behind last year with the aerodynamics of the car and that pushed us to be better in other areas. You fix aerodynamics with all the other strengths we've built over the last year, I think this is going to be a big year for us."

