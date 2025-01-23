Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing signs veteran NASCAR personality as communications directors

Brad Keselowski's RFK Racing has been making big moves ahead of the 2025 NASCAR season. The latest initiative is signing veteran NASCAR reporter Mike Massaro as its new senior director of communications.

Keselowski is a 40-year-old driver and co-owner at RFK Racing. After driving for Team Penske for about a decade, he became a team co-owner alongside Jack Roush and the Fenway Sports Group in 2022.

As per NASCAR Insider Adam Stern's report on X (formerly Twitter), RFK Racing signed Mike Massaro to oversee marketing and PR.

"@RFKracing has hired former NASCAR on-air talent @MikeMassaroTV as its new senior director of communications to help the team with marketing and PR," Stern wrote.

Massaro started covering NASCAR in the late 1990s when he worked with networks such as ESPN and NBC. He was notably a host of NASCAR Now, a now-defunct show that followed the latest in the sport from 2007 to 2014.

One of his latest reporting stints was joining MAVTV in 2022 to cover the ARCA Menards Series.

Massaro joins Ryan Preece as a new member of RFK Racing starting in 2025. The Concord-based outfit signs Preece as its third driver as part of its expansion plan sponsored by Kroger, a retail company that partnered with JTG Daugherty Racing for 15 years.

Ryan Preece will drive the No. 60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse under a leased charter deal from Rick Ware Racing. He will compete alongside Brad Keselowski (No. 6) and Chris Buescher (No. 17).

Kroger will sponsor races for the three RFK Racing drivers.

Brad Keselowski shared concerns about NASCAR's OEM situation

On the latest episode of the Business of Motorsports, Brad Keselowski shared his thoughts on the OEM situation in NASCAR. He argued that the league should add at least one or two more OEMs in response to automakers like Tesla getting more market share.

The Michigan native believes that adding more OEMs to the current pool consisting of Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota would provide more stability in the future.

"OEM picture and landscape is a significant threat...NASCAR’s been operating with three OEMs now for probably a decade, decade and a half now, I would say. It’s a bit of a precarious position to be in. I feel like the sport needs about four maybe five OEMs to be kind of its max, healthy position. And three is like, if one walks away there’s a set of dominoes that fall," Brad Keselowski said [29:22]

He added:

"And I look at the OEM landscape and the car guys, the next decade is going to be tough for them. They’re going to have some really difficult decisions to make...As we’re seeing companies like Tesla take off and take market share. We’re seeing the Asian auto market really take off and take market share from the current NASCAR OEMs, and potentially move into the United States and take market share."

Tesla has been challenging long-time automotive leader Toyota in the global car sales market. Asian car brands have also been making strides in the industry, including BYD, a Chinese marque that outsold Tesla globally.

The last time NASCAR had four OEMs was in the 2012 season before Dodge left the sport. That season witnessed Brad Keselowski win his first Cup Series championship with the said Michigan-based auto manufacturer.

