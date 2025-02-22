Brad Keselowski’s spotter drops four-word reaction to Carl Edwards' 2005 Cup Series win over Jimmie Johnson as NASCAR heads to Atlanta

NASCAR Hall of Famer Carl Edwards achieved one of the most memorable milestones at Atlanta Motor Speedway during his first full-time season in the sport. As the Cup Series returns to Atlanta, Brad Keselowski’s spotter recently shared his thoughts on that moment in Edwards' career.

In 2005, Carl Edwards took on full-time duties in both the Cup and Xfinity Series with Roush Racing. The 45-year-old veteran made history that year by winning the Xfinity Series race and the Golden Corral 500 back-to-back, edging out seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson by just two-hundredths of a second in the Cup event. With those victories, Edwards also became the first driver to win consecutive races in different series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

As NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, RFK driver Brad Keselowski's spotter TJ Majors looked back at the iconic event. Sharing a post on X on Friday, Majors wrote:

"What is this sorcery?"

Carl Edwards began his NASCAR career in the Truck Series, debuting at Memphis International Raceway in June 2002. He quickly climbed the ranks to the Xfinity Series, where he earned 38 wins and captured a championship title. In the Cup Series, Edwards drove the No. 99 Ford for Roush Racing, collecting 28 victories at NASCAR’s highest level.

Edwards was also among three inductees into the NASCAR Hall of Fame this year. He was honored alongside 23-time Cup Series winner Ricky Rudd and former NASCAR driver and U.S. Army veteran Ralph Moody.

Carl Edwards admits to feeling ‘nervous’ during Hall of Fame introduction: "I was blown away"

NASCAR legend Carl Edwards shared his thoughts on being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame this year. In an interview with renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Edwards admitted he was in disbelief upon learning of his induction into the annals of American stock car racing.

"I know, I left, walked away. I had no clue if I'd come back in six months or a year, but I didn't. I stayed away as one of those things, like, the longer it went. I just thought, you know, I guess that, you know, that cord is cut; it's done. and I got invited back to Darlington."

"I was really nervous to go. You can ask my wife. I just didn't know the reception. and I was blown away. I was shocked. I remember when we did the introduction as late figure with the crowd would do, and they cheered, and I told Dale Jr. said, Oh my gosh, he said. 'We miss you,' and I, you don't know how much that means," he added.

Expand Tweet

Edwards retired from NASCAR after the end of the 2016 season, where he secured three victories in 36 race starts.

Meanwhile, the Ambetter Health 400 is scheduled to run at 3:00 PM Eastern time on Sunday. Catch the race live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

