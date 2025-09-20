Brad Keselowski’s team issues update on charter contract: “We are happy”

RFK Racing, co-owned by Brad Keselowski, has formally achieved its charter deal with the No. 60 team for the next season, marking an end to a season of confusion caused by a high-profile lawsuit between Rick Ware Racing and Legacy Motor Club. RFK will rent a charter from RWR to enable the team to stay as a three-car team with Ryan Preece still in the No. 60 Ford.

RFK Racing has confirmed that all driver and partner deals are in place with its 60 team to run the 2025 NASCAR Cup and added that it was content with its charter deal. The organization will proceed with its scheduled plan and lease a charter with Rick Ware Racing (RWR) next season since RWR and Legacy Motor Club have all agreed that there would be no breach of the necessary contracts or agreements.

The dispute centered around LMC’s attempt to acquire a charter from RWR for its own expansion, leading to months of legal wrangling and casting doubt on which teams would have the charter for next season.

A spokesperson from RFK Racing said via Bob Pockrass:

“We can confirm driver and partner agreements are in place for the 60 team. We are happy to continue our charter agreement as Rick Ware Racing and Legacy Motorsports have indicated that contracts will be honored.”

It has been a season of so close, yet so far for Brad Keselowski's RFK Racing. All three of the team's drivers missed out on the playoffs, with Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher coming ever so close to qualifying for the post-season.

Keselowski has also had a few near misses, including a moving second-place finish at the Bristol Night Race earlier this month and a determined 3rd place finish at Iowa in August.

Brad Keselowski bluntly slammed NASCAR’s “demeaning” system

Brad Keselowski ignited widespread debate by sharply criticizing NASCAR’s current playoff format, calling it “demeaning” and voicing the need for immediate change to sustain the sport’s relevance.

In a candid interview, Keselowski specified three key areas for improvement: boosting track revenues, increasing OEM (manufacturer) advertising, and most importantly, scrapping the existing playoff system. He said on 12 Questions with The Athletic:

"The whole playoff thing has to go away. The nuance of having 10 races that are more important than 20-some others is very unhealthy for the sport. It’s demeaning to the other tracks and races. And unfortunately, those 10 races that are supposed to mean more are in direct competition with other sports. It muddies the water. It’s not working for the sport."

Brad Keselowski argues that putting increased emphasis on just 10 playoff races at the expense of the other 20-plus events creates an unhealthy dynamic that belittles historic tracks and races, harming the overall integrity and appeal of NASCAR for fans, drivers, and teams.

