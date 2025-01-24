Brad Keselowski’s wife Paige expresses her delight over Dale Jr.’s wife Amy’s ‘amazing’ recommendation

Former NASCAR driver Dale Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, recently recommended a product to Brad Keselowski's wife, Paige Keselowski, that helped her through her headaches and migraines. Paige later took to her Instagram and thanked Amy for introducing the product.

Amy Earnhardt is an interior designer. She met Dale Jr. in 2009 during a business deal when the latter hired her to work on one of his properties. The couple dated for a few years and got engaged on July 17, 2015. Nearly a year later, in 2016, Junior and Amy tied the knot at Richard Childress' Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina, on New Year's Eve.

Dale Jr.'s wife introduced Paige Keselowski to a face mask from Amazon. The product is from TheraICE and is used as a relief cap, soothing headache hat ice pack mask, face cold compress cooling gel head wrap product for tension, stress & hangovers.

Paige Keselowski was impressed by the product and showcased her gratitude by sharing a screenshot of the face mask in her story. She wrote:

"@mrsamyearnhardt introduced me to this and it's been amazing this week. So amazing I ordered one for the bus and may even wear on my head race days when it's blazing hot. But really, so good for headaches and migraines!!"

Paige Keselowski showcased gratitude to Amy Earnhardt Jr. (Source: @mrsamyearnhardt via Instagram)

Amy Earnhardt reshared the story on her Instagram, and in a follow-up story, she attached the link to the face mask for those fans asking her.

Dale Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt reveals "one thing she must have" to maintain a healthy lifestyle

Earlier this month, Dale Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt took to her Instagram story and shared what she consumes regularly to stay healthy. She revealed that she uses AG1, a powdered supplement that has helped Amy since she started paying attention to her health.

According to the two-time Xfinity Series championship winner's wife, AG1 is a carefully formulated health supplement. AG1 possesses over 75 lab-tested ingredients that improve focus, gut health, and overall immunity. She also pointed out that men and women both can take the supplement.

“I love starting my day with AG1,” said Amy. “In the last year, I have tried my hardest to focus on wellness and nutrition and AG1 is the one thing that I must have to start my day. It's your one-stop shop for holistic, whole-body wellness. Ladies, this is not just for you; it's for men as well. It's truly for everyone.”

In a follow-up story, Dale Jr.'s wife attached the link to shop for the products and highlighted that a subtle pineapple and vanilla flavor makes the supplement refreshing. The link could get you a 20% discount with five free travel packs and a bottle of AG1 D3+K2 drops.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will enter the 2025 Daytona 500 as an owner for the first time. His team, JR Motorsports, will field Justin Allgaier in the #40 Chevy on February 16.

