Brad Keselowski sends a clear message after 'bad luck' in his Las Vegas pursuit

Former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski’s qualifying run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway didn’t go as expected. However, the RFK Racing driver recently shared a message through Instagram, stating that no matter the adversities, the No. 6 team never quits.

Ad

Brad Keselowski drives the No. 6 full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series under the banner of RFK Racing, formerly known as Roush Fenway Racing. He joined the team back in 2022 as a driver and part-owner and is currently in his fourth year with the organization.

Keselowski will start 27th (Row 14) alongside Cup Series rookie Shane van Gisbergen. His qualifying speed was 185.255 miles per hour as opposed to pole sitter Michael McDowell’s lap at 186.960 mph. Needless to say, Keselowski wanted to qualify better.

Ad

Trending

Summing up his day at the Nevada track, the 41-year-old wrote,

“We've got race speed...just hit some bad luck with our qualifying draw and that hindered our day. Plenty of time tomorrow to dial in.”

Ad

Keselowski has several strong performances at LVMS in the NASCAR Cup Series. He won thrice there (2014, 2016, 2018), recorded 13 top 10s, nine top-fives and two poles. In 23 starts, his average finish is 12.7. As of today, the Rochester Hills native sits 33rd in the driver standings with 47 points to his name. His teammate Chris Buescher is 10th with 109 points.

Last year in the spring race at the 1.5-mile quad-oval, Brad Keselowski started 25th and finished 13th. This year’s race, named Pennzoil 400 powered by Jiffy Lube, will kick off on Sunday, March 16 from 3:30 pm ET onwards. Fans can watch the 267-lap feature on Fox Sports 1 or listen to its live radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ad

“Those don’t last”- Brad Keselowski urges his team to keep hopes high amid early season struggles

It has been about a month since the 2026 NASCAR season kicked off, but Brad Keselowski hasn’t finished inside the top 10 even once, let alone a top-five. He placed 33rd last week at Phoenix Raceway and was handed his second DNF of the year. His best finish this year of P15 came at COTA earlier this month.

Ad

But in a competitive sport like NASCAR, good days and bad days are just different sides of the same coin. With over a decade of experience in racing, Keselowski is well aware of that.

“There’s been a series of circumstances that haven’t played in our favor, and those don’t last… this sport is about capitalizing when you have good fortune and shaking it off when you have bad fortune,” he said in a statement. (via motorcycle sports.net)

Keselowski is confident in his team’s potential. Paired with his new crew chief, Jeremy Bullins, the veteran racer looks forward to a stellar season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback