Brad Keselowski sends a heartfelt thanks to his fans for unwavering support

RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski recently took to social media to express gratitude to his loyal fans who support him no matter what. The driver of the #6 made it known that their loyalty doesn't go unnoticed, especially through the lows of his career.

The 2012 Cup Series champion posted a video of himself mingling with NASCAR fans who were looking for autographs or photos from him on X. The 41-year-old said it's often brought to his attention how much his fans mean to him.

"I'm always reminded how lucky I am to have fans like you. Through the ups and downs, the 6 fans have stuck by our side and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Thank you! #6NeverQuits," Brad Keselowski wrote.

The sentimental post comes after another disappointing race in 2025 for Brad Keselowski. Early in Sunday's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega, Keselowski collided with Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch and Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney on the frontstretch. The damage to Keselowski's #6 machine was too severe for him to continue and he eventually finished 36th.

After 10 races, Keselowski sits 32nd in the points standings. He has failed to record a top 10 finish so far this season with his best finish being 11th at Las Vegas. His 15th-place finish at Circuit of the Americas and his 16th-place effort at Bristol are his only other top-20 finishes this season. Keselowski has finished outside the top 30 four times in 2025 and has posted three DNFs.

Brad Keselowski reflected on Talladega crash that ended his race

Brad Keselowski's chances of winning a seventh NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega was thwarted early in the race. The driver of the #6 got involved in a three-car incident as green flag pit stops were unfolding, with damage severe enough to end his race.

Keselowski told FOX Sports after the incident that he believes there wasn't much he could've done differently to avoid the wreck. The 36-time Cup winner also knew that the crash not only affected his race, but those of Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney, who were also collected in the incident.

"We were kinda the ham in the sandwich and got squeezed. I waved down the backstretch just to let everybody know I was going to pit and I came off of [turn] four and everybody was so tight behind me that I didn't even have a chance to really turn left. Hate that it ruined not just our days, but several other people's days. I don't think I could've done anything different." (0:08 onwards)

Keselowski is amid his fourth full-time Cup season as a driver and co-owner of RFK Racing. Along with Jack Roush, he owns the #6 car, driven by himself, the #17 of Chris Buescher, and the #60 of Ryan Preece.

