Brad Keselowski sends a strong 4-word message for Bristol Cup race

RFK Racing owner and driver Brad Keselowski shared a message on social media looking ahead to the Bristol Cup race. The 41-year-old drives the No. 6 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing.

Keselowski shared a post on X expressing that he's ready for the battle at Bristol. He posted a picture of his No. 6 car and shared his determination to get a good in the short track race. He will be lining up on the grid alongside Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol.

"Ready for Battle #6NeverQuits," he wrote.

The driver stands 31st in the Cup series driver standings for this season with 111 points. The Michigan-based driver has Jeremy Bullins as his crew chief for this season.

Brad Keselowski has 36 career wins to his name in the NASCAR Cup Series, and won the 2012 Cup championship. However, he hasn't been able to manage a top ten finish yet this season.

NASCAR: Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Source: Imagn

Keselowski finished 33rd at the previous race at Darlington. Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing, which he co-owns, also has Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece in its lineup of drivers.

Brad Keselowski remaining optimistic even after a dismal start to the season

Brad Keselowski has had a disappointing start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. But the driver is still staying optimistic for better results.

Keselowski has managed just two top 15 finishes this season, and needs a quick turnaround if he wants to make the playoffs again this season.

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying Brad Keselowski - Source: Imagn

"We haven’t had a lot of results lately, and that’s been terribly frustrating, but there’s a lot of bright spots, We just haven’t found our potential. The cars are faster, I feel like we’ve found different chemistry, but we haven’t been able to put all the pieces together. And some of it has been misfortune, and other pieces have been totally in our control. We have to clean all that up and get results,” Keselowski said this week on SiriusXM NASCAR (via Racer).

Brad Keselowski feels that the RFK car is quicker and faster this year compared to the previous three seasons. He feels that when the execution is up to the mark, the situation will change.

"What I like about our team — put my rose-colored glasses on — is that I think we have the opportunity to win more than we were able to over the last three years, I think we have more speed, and I think executing that hasn’t come for us so far. But I think when it does click, we’ll be better off than we’ve been before,” Keselowski said.

Some statistics show that Keselowski and his team has run better than its finishes at the end of the race. And the driver is hopeful that the situation will turn around soon.

