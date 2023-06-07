Brad Keselowski set to appear on Denny Hamlin’s podcast if he wins against William Byron this weekend at Sonoma

Banter online between two NASCAR Cup Series owner-operators might spell excitement for fans of the sport as Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin challenge each other to various things.

Hamlin and Keselowski share a unique take on the world of stock car racing, as both veterans actively participate in the Cup Series, both as full-time drivers and co-owners of their respective teams.

Driver for Joe Gibbs Racing and co-owner of 23XI Racing, Hamlin proposed a way for NASCAR to improve its television ratings and viewer involvement by the introduction of the 'Bracket Challenge'.

Introduced on his popular podcast Actions Detrimental, the Bracket Challenge's final matchup of drivers includes Brad Keselowski and William Byron at the Sonoma Raceway.

Dirty Mo Media @DirtyMoMedia



This Sunday at Sonoma, it's @Keselowski vs



How many of y'all had these guys battling it out at the end?



Don't forget, you can now search for your bracket here: AND THEN THERE WERE TWOThis Sunday at Sonoma, it's @Keselowski vs @WilliamByron in the FINAL ROUND of the #DHBracketChallenge How many of y'all had these guys battling it out at the end?Don't forget, you can now search for your bracket here: bit.ly/3oZLQEm AND THEN THERE WERE TWO ✌️This Sunday at Sonoma, it's @Keselowski vs @WilliamByron in the FINAL ROUND of the #DHBracketChallenge. 💥 How many of y'all had these guys battling it out at the end?Don't forget, you can now search for your bracket here: bit.ly/3oZLQEm https://t.co/OwR8gVWlBf

The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver and co-owner recently replied to a tweet regarding the same, asking what was up for grabs if he won the challenge. Hamlin replied in typical fashion, passing the bill to NASCAR.

Ultimately taking things up a notch himself, Brad Keselowski proposed a deal for Hamlin if he managed to win the matchup. He elaborated in his tweet and asked the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver to re-enact a movie scene and also agreed to appear on Hamlin's podcast.

"Can’t speak for @WilliamByron but If I win, No money required. I’ll even come on your podcast if you agree to do this. Seems like a fair deal @DaleJr A couple of cases of Sundrop for the winner would be fun! Know their has to be a few laying around in a garage somewhere."

Brad Keselowski @keselowski @dennyhamlin @DirtyMoMedia @DaleJr @WilliamByron





@DaleJr

A couple of cases of Sundrop for the winner would be fun!

Know their has to be a few laying around in a garage somewhere @NASCAR Can’t speak for @WilliamByron but If I win, No money required. I’ll even come on your podcast if you agree to do this. Seems like a fair dealA couple of cases of Sundrop for the winner would be fun!Know their has to be a few laying around in a garage somewhere @dennyhamlin @DirtyMoMedia @DaleJr @WilliamByron @NASCAR Can’t speak for @WilliamByron but If I win, No money required. I’ll even come on your podcast if you agree to do this. Seems like a fair deal😊☺️@DaleJr A couple of cases of Sundrop for the winner would be fun!Know their has to be a few laying around in a garage somewhere https://t.co/h5NIpguKJZ

While playful banter between drivers is something fans would like more of, it seems unlikely that Keselowski will be able to take the fight to Byron this Sunday. However, if he does, Actions Detrimental is going to have a great upcoming episode.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin's conversation

The owner of the publication responsible for Denny Hamlin's podcast, Dirty Mo Media, Dale Earnhardt Jr. decided to join in the fun between the two current Cup Series drivers. He replied to Brad Keselowski's request for a case of Sun Drop, a citrus-flavored soft drink that partnered with Earnhardt Jr. recently.

The former driver replied with a tweet:

As drivers keep themselves busy until race day, fans can look forward to this weekend's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway. Heading to another road course for a change of pace during the season, the race goes live at 3:30 pm ET this Sunday (June 11).

Poll : 0 votes