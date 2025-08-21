Brad Keselowski shares heartwarming news of baby boy's arrival on social media

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Brad Keselowski recently updated about the arrival of his child. He shared the news of the birth of their baby boy via his X account.On Wednesday, August 20, Keselowski shared a picture of himself with a sticker that read &quot;it's a boy&quot;. The driver captioned the photo:&quot;Goal- 2 stickers this week 1st in the books ☺️&quot;Brad Keselowski and Paige White dated for a few years before tying the knot in February 2017. The pair welcomed their first child, Scarlett, in 2015, while Paige gave birth to their second daughter, Autumn, in 2019. The couple welcomed their son, Maize, in 2023.The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver will be seen on track this weekend at the Coke Zero Sugar 400.Brad Keselowski speaks about reigniting his rivalry with Kyle BuschThe Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver recently spoke about how he'd love to reignite his rivalry with Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch. He highlighted how it is difficult to have a rivalry.The duo was the most combustible pairing on the grid. However, the tension between the two drivers has settled over the years due to various factors like maturity, time, and the lack of competition in the front. During the Homestead race promo, Keselowski and Busch appeared together, which brought back old memories. The campaign prompted the media to ask Brad Keselowski about his rivalry with the Richard Childress Racing driver. He said (via Cup Scene, 2:28 onwards):&quot;I think we're both in a position where it's hard to have a rivalry — and I've said this throughout my career — when you're not competing for wins. And right now, neither of us are have been consistently in a spot where we're competing for wins. And so, any type of rivalry is really just a distraction.&quot; The two drivers are not in contention to make the playoffs. Keselowski last won a race in 2024 at Darlington, which marks his only win in the last 154 races. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch hasn't won a race since 2023 and even failed to make it into the playoffs.&quot;I'd love to rekindle that rivalry because in my eyes what that would mean is that we're competing each other for wins. I always tell our people like, you have disagreements throughout the year — you don't get in a fight over 15th place finishes… But, when you're running up front, those are the good rivalries. I don't think the two of us have seen each other much up front,&quot; he added (2:58 onwards).Brad Keselowski currently sits in 19th place in the championship with 496 points. He has eight top-10s and four top-fives.