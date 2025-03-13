Brad Keselowski shares his verdict on Dale Jr.’s suggestion to avoid “in our face” problems

Brad Keselowski dropped his verdict on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s suggestion of having more practice sessions for the drivers. This came in the light of Katherine Legge’s debut at the Phoenix Raceway.

Dale Jr. shared his insights on Legge’s Cup Series debut in the #78 for Live Fast Motorsports at Phoenix Raceway. He pointed out that the lack of practice was a major reason for her crashing out in the race. He said that practice “tightens the field up”, allowing drivers with less experience to learn and improve their racing abilities and get familiar with the race track. On his podcast Dale Jr. Download, he said:

"I got to say this, man, we don't have any practice, the lack of practice and the problems that that creates is glaring. It's in our face every other week, but we kind of choose to ignore it because there's a lot of drivers, they'd rather not have practice. They got great cars that are probably going to hit the race tracking and handle well and be fast. And practice doesn't do anything, but tighten the field up, give the rest of the field and an opportunity to improve."

Brad Keselowski, a NASCAR veteran driver, gave his thoughts on Junior's reasoning for more practice sessions in a tweet:

"Both hands in the air waving," Brad Keselowski wrote, agreeing with Dale Jr.

Brad Keselowski is currently 33rd in the standings after four races into the 2025 season. His best finish came at Circuit of the Americas where he finished 15th, a track where he couldn’t compete to his full extent because of a cooling issue with his suit in the middle of the race. His teammate Chris Buescher has had a good start to the season, making three top-ten finishes.

Keselowski has a chance to improve his standings at Las Vegas, a track where he has won three times before the race on Sunday.

After a challenging race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) where his cooling suit failed, causing extreme heat exposure, Brad Keselowski was taking extra precautions to stay hydrated for the race at Phoenix Raceway. RFK Racing, his team, playfully acknowledged the COTA incident on social media, sharing a picture of Keselowski drinking water with the caption:

"Brad's not repeating last weekend, guys."

At COTA, Keselowski managed to finish 15th despite the cooling issues, but he required medical attention afterward, receiving IV fluids at the infield care center. RFK Racing provided an update confirming he was feeling better. Keselowski finished 13th overall last season and had one win at Darlington.

