Brad Keselowski “somewhat concerned” about NASCAR and teams delay to reach a charter agreement for 2025 and beyond

Cup Series driver and RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski has voiced his opinion on the delayed agreement between NASCAR and the Cup teams over a charter agreement.

It was announced earlier this month that NASCAR and the Cup Series teams have postponed the deadline for their charter renewal negotiations till 2025.

The key issues at the heart of the negotiations revolve around the financial aspects. Currently, teams only control the charters through the end of the existing nine-year agreement that commenced in 2016 and expires on December 31, 2024.

However, Brad Keselowski, co-owner of Cup Series outfit RFK Racing, expressed his frustration over the delays. Speaking to FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, he said:

"You need to be a fool to not be somewhat concerned. But the reality is we're in January of 2024 and it still doesn't need to get done till February of 2025. Everybody would like for it to be done but it really doesn't need to be done earlier than that."

Despite the challenges in negotiations, Keselowski remains optimistic about the outcome. He added:

"The negotiation are tough... But, at the end of the day, I'm confident we're going to show up to Daytona 500 and race. I know I'll be there. We might be racing wheelbarrows but we'll be racing, and it's going to be a great race."

Nevertheless, Keselowski assured fans, stating:

"I tell all the fans that might be listening or watching like, don't worry about this. We're going to figure it out."

Denny Hamlin echoes Brad Keselowski's feelings, expresses frustration

On the other hand, another driver/team owner on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit, Denny Hamlin, expressed similar feelings about the postponement of a charter agreement.

Speaking to Bob Pockrass, Hamlin agreed with Brad Keselowski as he said:

"The whole process is slow and I think I'd certainly rather had this done months and months ago. But it's been a slow process to try to get any answers and transparency that we needed. So it's going to be tough to meet deadlines, that's for sure."

"I think it's going to take some time, and it's just a matter of how long NASCAR wants to drag it out really," he added.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver highlighted the historical difficulties in aligning the perspectives of NASCAR and the teams on various issues. He stated:

"Been in negotiations before but you worry about deal fatigue a little bit. At least I have my personal concerns about deal fatigue. But, this is typically the way it's been with NASCAR and the teams for so many years. So it's tough to get the two sides to agree on a lot of issues."

Given Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin's reactions, it is certain that NASCAR needs to implement a swifter resolution as the deadline for the charter agreement comes closer.