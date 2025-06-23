Brad Keselowski sounds off on NASCAR drivers’ health after brutal Pocono race

RFK Racing driver and owner Brad Keselowski reflected on drivers falling sick following Sunday’s Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway. According to the former Cup Series champion, he had never seen so many sick drivers ahead of a race.

Perhaps it was the hardest for Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney, who suffered a cooling suit malfunction about 15 laps into the event. Although he managed to salvage a top-three finish, the driver fell on his knees multiple times, clearly exhausted, and his legs cramping from dehydration.

Reflecting on the same, Brad Keselowski posted a tweet saying,

“Observation from driver intros-Most all of the drivers are still sick and dehydrated from last week. I’ve never seen so many sick drivers before the start of the race.”

Keselowski finished the race ninth, behind teammate and newcomer Ryan Preece. He is one of the drivers vying for their maiden win of 2025. His closest finish came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, where he placed third.

At Pocono, Brad Keselowski made a shocking mistake, which cost him the lead on Lap 56. He committed to the pit road even when it was closed, thus losing all of his track position.

“When we were going down the short chute, the team said pit this time and I had no reason to challenge that," Keselowski said of the incident. "Ultimately, I hold the steering wheel and I'm the one that's gotta check and I didn't check the crew chief and the spotter… that's my fault."

Keselowski will next race at Echopark Speedway (formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway) on Saturday, June 28. Named Quaker State 400, the 260-lap event will be televised on TNT Sports with live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio, 7 pm ET onwards.

Brad Keselowski praises Amazon Prime Video’s Cup Series coverage

Brad Keselowski is a skilled driver with over two decades of experience competing in NASCAR’s national series. He also owns a team in the Cup Series. Needless to say, his opinions are valued by the NASCAR aficionados.

Just recently, Keselowski revealed exactly what he loves about Amazon Prime Video’s coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series. 2025 marks the broadcast giant’s first year covering NASCAR, and according to what Keselowski said, they did a pretty good job with their post-race show.

“I don't always get to rewatch the races like I'd like to,” Keselowski explained. “I do get to rewatch Amazon. That's way easier for me to find at home.”

“I love that you guys have a post-race show because when I wanna know what happened in the race, I can watch the Amazon post show. I don't have to re-watch the whole race. So thank you for that. Everybody at Amazon,” the driver added.

Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway was the last one on Prime Video’s plate for the 2025 season as TNT Sports prepares to take over. Like Prime Video, TNT will also cover five consecutive points-paying races ending with the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27.

