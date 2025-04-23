Brad Keselowski speaks boldly on unutilized potential amid the worst start since his rookie season

Brad Keselowski has spoken out, boldly expressing optimism in RFK Racing's potential to make his #6 Ford contend for the championship. The 2012 Cup Series champion suffers from his worst season since his rookie campaign in 2010 and recently admitted 2025 as not his best start.

Unlike his teammates, Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece, who are showcasing strong performances, consistently churning top-10s, Keselowski could manage the best finish of P11 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The veteran driver has yet to lead a lap and bag a pole this season.

Nonetheless, the Michigan native is optimistic in his co-owned organization. He claimed the #6 team's potential is "higher than any team" he's driven for in the past four-five years. Keselowski was the #2 Team Penske Ford's pilot five years ago.

"It’s definitely not my best start. But, I mean, I got my internal optimist glasses on and I see the potential. The potential for this team is higher than any team I’ve had in the last four or five years. Just got to recognize it. There’s a lot of talent on it, a lot of fresh faces and the mistakes that come with that, and we have to clean that up and recognize our potential," Brad Keselowski said via NASCAR.

Keselowski is currently ranked 31st in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Brad Keselowski's crew chief sounded the alarm on RFK after the Darlington lapse

Brad Keselowski qualified 20th for the Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway. The RFK Racing driver won the 2024 race at the "Too Tough To Tame" facility, claiming his first victory as the team's driver/owner. Despite the poor start, the #6 driver masterfully paved his way through the pack.

Keselowski posted a sixth-place finish in the first stage, collecting five points. The 41-year-old had a top-10 capable NextGen machine and could've outperformed his Las Vegas result. However, a major lapse during the second stage pitstop on Lap 133 destroyed the prospects of a promising finish.

The right rear wheel nut wasn't tightened properly, which became evident two laps later. Keselowski spun off Turn 4 as the tire's nut came loose. Though he escaped a potentially big wreck from the charging competitors and managed to steer into the pit lane, his chances to dominate were finished.

Following the fateful weekend, NASCAR insider Toby Christie caught up with Brad Keselowski's crew chief, Jeremy Bullins. The chief sounded the alarm on RFK. He said that despite having several great cars, they "got nothing out of it."

"I've been through stuff like this in the past, and I try not to question why or what. Just try to keep digging and keep bringing your cars to the track and sooner or later it's all going to click...we've had a lot of good cars this year and got nothing out of it, so we're just going to keep working hard and keep bringing cars to the track. At some point, you either got to laugh or cry about it. We're just gonna laugh and keep our heads up and keep working and keep digging," Bullins said.

After a one-race break due to the Cup Series not racing at Rockingham Speedway, Brad Keselowski will now lock horns at the Talladega Superspeedway.

