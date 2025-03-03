NASCAR superstar Brad Keselowski was spotted on a stretcher receiving urgent medical attention after the completion of NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA. The RFK Racing driver and co-owner achieved a heroic top 15 finish on the street circuit.

Keselowski was suffering from extreme heat exhaustion. His cooling suit also reportedly failed, which made it an even daunting drive for the NASCAR star.

Brad Keselowski stopped right near the pit road after the checkered flag and backed into the pits. The 41-year-old also asked for help whilst backing up into the pitlane.

RFK Racing issued an update on Brad Keselowski after the race and said:

“After his cool suit failed during today’s race, @keselowski went to the infield care center to get some IV fluids. Can confirm he is feeling much better now.”

Keselowski finished Stage 1 in 19th position and Stage 2 in 24th. The RFK team also gave him an ice pack during the pit stop to keep him cool.

“I think the best is yet to come”: Brad Keselowski on RFK Racing’s prospects

Leading a NASCAR team and driving for it can be a lot for some people, but not for Brad Keselowski. Martin Truex Jr.’s former teammate explained his big vision for RFK and the importance of capitalizing on the upcoming busy summer schedule starting at COTA’s street circuit.

Talking about his team, Brad said: (Quotes via The Podium Finish)

“I’m really excited when we get to the meat and potatoes of the schedule here this summer, with the effort we’re putting together with our cars and our team to be able to capitalize on that. And I think the best is yet to come.”

The 42-yo also touched upon COTA’s new track layout and shared his liking for the change. He explained the constant evolution of change in NASCAR, be it the teams, drivers, or race tracks.

Keselowski said:

”The track has been shortened up by almost a mile with two new corners that kind of cut off a little bit of the track, but I like it.”

However, Brad Keselowski did not have a great qualifying run. He started the road course race in 26th position, but fought back to earn him and his team a top-15 finish. Furthermore, RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece also won the Stage 2 to top things off.

NASCAR Cup Series returns next week at the Phoenix Raceway oval track on 9th March.

