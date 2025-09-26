Brad Keselowski strongly believes “NASCAR is going to change” horsepower rules in 2026

Cup Series driver and team owner Brad Keselowski stated that NASCAR plans to revamp its horsepower package for the 2026 season. The NextGen car, which debuted in 2022 and currently runs at a base level of 670 horsepower every week, is expected to boast a horsepower of 750.

Keselowski’s comments surfaced on the latest episode of former NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie’s podcast, Stacking Pennies. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion said,

“It looks like NASCAR is going to change the rules next year to where we're like 740, 750 (horsepower),” Brad Keselowski said. "It's not quite 100, because, you know, right now, technically, they're at 670, but realistically, they're like 685, 690, so.”

Several drivers, including the three-time Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, are excited about the increase in horsepower. Reflecting on the same, the Penske icon said in a statement,

“It’s definitely cool. I like it. I want to do it. Like, not just the engine, but the drive train. It’s got to be beefed up more. … You want to just make the racing better, right?”

Well, that is probably not the only thing that’s going to change next year. Brad Keselowski thinks NASCAR will increase the size of its spacer as well, which could help in a smooth transition from 670HP to 750HP.

For now, all eyes are on Kansas Speedway for next weekend’s playoff race. Named Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet, the 267-lap event will be televised on USA (September 28, 3 pm ET) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Brad Keselowski thinks that the NextGen car has changed him “in some ways for worse”

Brad Keselowski hasn’t really won a bunch of races since NASCAR introduced the NextGen car. The car hasn’t worked well for many of Keselowski’s fellow Cup Series contenders either, including Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and even seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson.

On that note, the 41-year-old RFK Racing driver revealed what he feels is wrong with the car. In a segment of Corey LaJoie’s Stacking Pennies podcast, Keselowski said,

“Well, the Next Gen car changed me in some ways for worse as a driver because you have to drive it way differently. You know, the cars in 2008, 2009, first off, were significantly faster. I don't know if I can put into terms how much faster they were than the Next Gen car."

In other cars that Keselowski drove during the course of his racing career, throttle control was paramount. Failing to have that control over the car would simply cost track positions. However, in the NextGen machine, it’s all about how hard one can smash the pedal.

“I think that that's been hard for me personally,” Keselowski added.

Notably, Brad Keselowski is one of the drivers who are still vying for their maiden win of the 2025 season. He is not in the playoffs this year, but he can still end the season on a high note. After all, the driver hasn’t won a single race since May 12, 2024.

