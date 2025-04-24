Brad Keselowski takes notes from Joey Logano’s 2024 Championship formula: “Get hot when it matters” 

Brad Keselowski recently discussed his slow start to the 2025 NASCAR season and how there are hopes for him to bounce back sooner rather than later as the season progresses. The RFK Racing co-owner touched upon the current playoff format, which majorly benefits the drivers who make strides as we venture deep into the season.

In a recent media availability, Brad Keselowski mentioned former teammate Logano's 2024 Championship run and how the No. 22 driver struggled in the first half of the season and managed a single win in the regular season. However, as NASCAR went for the 2024 playoffs, Logano managed to flourish and lifted his third Cup Series championship title.

"We saw this last year with (Joey Logano), right," Keselowski said (via altdriver). "I mean, up until, I think, Nashville, they were effectively not a contender at all. And they win one race and get locked in the playoffs and parlay that into a better effort in the playoffs than what they had to start the season."

He continued:

"So the current format, for better or worse, doesn't particularly value the start to the season. It values the end of the season and a small amount in between. And in that case, you're just looking to put together all the right pieces to get hot when it matters."

After a storied career with Team Penske, Keselowski transitioned to an ownership role with Roush Fenway Racing and joined them as part-owner and driver of the No. 6 Ford Mustang in NASCAR's premier division. The 2012 Cup Series champion has managed only one win last year in is currently in his fourth season with RFK. Nevertheless, the 41-year-old believes there are 17 races left in the regular season to make it to the playoffs, based on a win or points.

While the veteran NASCAR driver has failed to finish inside the top 10 so far this season, he has shed light on the potential the team has to offer.

Brad Keselowski reflects on his slow start to the 2025 NASCAR season

Among his two teammates, Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece, under the RFK Racing shed, Brad Keselowski is still struggling to find his footing. The Michigan native's best start has been a P11 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In a conversation with NASCAR.com, Keselowski said:

"It’s definitely not my best start. But, I mean, I got my internal optimist glasses on and I see the potential. The potential for this team is higher than any team I’ve had in the last four or five years. Just got to recognize it. There’s a lot of talent on it, a lot of fresh faces and the mistakes that come with that, and we have to clean that up and recognize our potential."

With NASCAR heading towards superspeedway racing at Talladega, the Ford driver is poised to secure his 37th career win in the Cup Series. In his previous four starts at Talladega, Brad Keselowski has managed three top-five finishes, including two runner-up finishes.

The NASCAR Cup Series will be back in action for the Jack Link's 500 race on Sunday, April 27th.

