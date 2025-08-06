Brad Keselowski unveils Ford’s gift for his ‘soon-to-be family of 6’

Brad Keselowski and his wife are expecting their fourth child this year, and as a nod to their growing family, Ford has gifted the Cup Series veteran with an F-150 Tremor. Keselowski acknowledged the gesture and shared images of the truck on his X handle.Keselowski spent a decade behind the wheel of Ford machinery for Team Penske. He doubled down on the partnership when he became part-owner of Roush Fenway Racing in 2022, a team that's been exclusive with Ford since its inception.After a season of middling results, the Michigan native has recently found his stride with the team, notching up five top-10s across the last seven rounds. Moreover, he was among the most dominant drivers in the recently concluded Iowa Corn 350, leading for 68 laps before multiple cautions left him third in the running order.Keselowski revealed a special gift from Ford, with three races left in the regular season. He attached a note of gratitude for the OEM, writing:&quot;Fresh wheels that fit this soon to be family of 6. Thanks @Ford 👍🏻&quot;Brad Keselowski and his wife Paige White are proud parents to three children: Scarlett, born in 2015, Autumn, born in 2019, and their first son, Maize, born in 2023. The couple announced they were expecting their fourth child back in February.Brad Keselowski complains about the worrying trend in NASCAROn Tuesday, August 5, Brad Keselowski shared a throwback clip of his 2024 Kansas race, where he faced multiple aggressive moves from fellow Cup drivers in a single lap. Reflecting on the race, he compared it to his recent one at Iowa and pointed to a troubling trend of reckless racing.&quot;Single Biggest change I’ve seen in the cup series drivers over last 10 years. Complete willingness to semi-intentionally wreck each other running 15th or worse. I see it almost every week and none worse than this week in Iowa. Not sure what to make of it,&quot; he wrote.Brad Keselowski's X post after the Iowa weekend. Source: @X/keselowskiHe further elaborated in a comment under the post:&quot;Car owners used to be much more present and accountability driven. They would surely fire you for one of two reasons. Wrecking &amp; Not running well. If you did both as a driver, no chance of making it. This made all the drivers not want to wreck when they weren’t running well.&quot; In line with his comments, the Iowa Corn 350 witnessed 12 caution periods that slowed the action for 72 laps. Multiple drivers complained about Carson Hocevar's risky maneuvers at Iowa, while the Spire driver remained nonchalant about the ordeal. Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin were caught up in the chaos and finished outside the top-20.